Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Humanitarian (DXB-H) has faciliated urgent relief supplies to Chad’s capital, Ndjamena.

In a swift response to the escalating humanitarian crisis, a Boeing 747 cargo flight departed from Al Maktoum International Airport this morning at 09:00 (Saturday, 31st August) carrying 90 metric tons of essential medical supplies, shelter materials, and relief items provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). These critical resources are expected to support over 70,000 Sudanese people, alleviating their suffering and safeguarding lives in the region.

Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian said: “In these critical moments, the speed of our response can mean the difference between life and death. Our ability to mobilize and deliver aid quickly is a testament to the strong partnerships and unwavering support from the leadership of Dubai. This airlift to Chad highlights our ongoing efforts to support vulnerable communities worldwide.

“In response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Sudan, the World Health Organization is delivering 37 MT of life-saving infusions to treat thousands in need of immediate medical assistance. This charter flight provided by the Dubai Humanitarian is vital to overcoming logistics challenges and represents a tremendous support to WHO’s ongoing health emergency response”, said Robert Blanchard, Emergency Operations Manager, WHO Global Logistics Hub.

“With the generous support of Dubai Humanitarian, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency is delivering 53 metric tonnes of critical supplies to meet the dire humanitarian needs in Sudan.

This airlift will allow UNHCR to assist 68,000 people in the Darfur region displaced by heavy floods and already hit by famine”, said Benjamin Safari Head of Supply Management Service, UNHCR.

The cost of the relief airlift, amounting to AED 1.48 million (USD 405,000), was fully funded by Dubai Humanitarian’s Global Humanitarian Impact Fund. This fund, established by DXB-H, is dedicated to supporting critical humanitarian missions from Dubai to the world.

About Dubai Humanitarian

Dubai Humanitarian, formerly known as the International Humanitarian City, is the largest humanitarian hub in the world. It was founded in 2003 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, to proactively support the efforts of the international humanitarian community.

As the only non-profit, independent, humanitarian free-zone Authority, Dubai Humanitarian hosts a diverse community of approximately 80 members. This community comprises international entities such as UN organizations, non-profits, non-governmental organizations, and commercial companies, collectively working to advance humanitarian and development efforts worldwide.