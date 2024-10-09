Dubai-UAE – The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has joined the impressive roster of partners for the Sport Impact Summit (SIS). Scheduled to take place at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai on December 4th and 5th, 2024, the summit is a groundbreaking global initiative aimed at harnessing the transformative power of sport to drive sustainability, health, and economic growth. This collaboration between SIS and DET represents a crucial step toward their shared vision of creating lasting social and environmental impact, while positioning Dubai as a leader in innovative, community-driven solutions.

DET and SIS will collaborate to identify and support high-impact events and develop a long-term strategy, aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai's economy in the decade up to 2033 and position it among the top three cities in the world.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of DET, said: “We are delighted to partner with the Sport Impact Summit to support Dubai’s mission to promote an active lifestyle through our endeavours to build and maintain a healthy, engaged, and happy population. Moreover, sport is an incredible catalyst for sustainable social and economic growth – and we are committed to working with our stakeholders across the public and private sectors to drive positive change through sports development. Taking place shortly after the month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge, the summit will provide further momentum to Dubai’s wider fitness movement, help to identify new opportunities to strengthen sporting infrastructure and inspire communities to elevate their fitness journeys further.”

Sean Morris, former First-Class Cricketer and Co-Founder of the Sport Impact Summit, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to partner with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism. Their progressive approach to sustainability and community well-being perfectly aligns with the mission of the Sport Impact Summit. Together, we have the chance to inspire global change through the power of sport and showcase Dubai as a leader in fostering innovation and sustainable practices that benefit both local communities and the world."

The Sport Impact Summit in December will gather global thought leaders, athletes, academics, and sustainability experts to tackle pressing global challenges. With a focus on actionable solutions, the summit highlights the unifying power of sport in promoting sustainability and well-being across communities worldwide.

DET is committed to strengthening Dubai’s position as a global hub for trade, tourism, and innovation. By partnering with SIS, DET aims to drive economic growth while fostering healthier, more sustainable communities for the future.

Leading up to the event in December, SIS will announce new Impact Champions and Impact Partners who will contribute to the mission of creating a more sustainable and healthier world.

About Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and consolidate its position among the top three global cities over the next decade.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. The DET portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Licence Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

About the Sport Impact Summit:

Sport Impact Summit will take place on 4th and 5th December 2024 at the Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai.

1,500 attendees will gain valuable insights and opportunities for collaboration with like-minded individuals to positively impact the planet during the two-day summit.

The event promises a cutting-edge and action-focused agenda providing insightful keynotes, panel discussions and deep-dive workshops. It offers an unrivalled collection of speaking talent from the world of sport, business, green finance and sustainability.

The Atlantis offers unparalleled luxury, world-class facilities, and a strategic location. The hotel’s expansive conference centre is equipped with advanced technology, providing a seamless experience for presentations and networking.

Sport Impact Summit will look to unite action and inspire 1 billion to join the team across seven pillars:

· Innovation and Technology

· Sustainable Sponsorship

· Education and Communication

· Human Health

· Equality and Inclusion

· Green Investment

· Legacy

