Younus Al Nasser: This survey exemplifies the power of collaboration in leveraging real data to empower decision-makers in shaping strategies aligned with our national priorities, particularly the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

Key Messages:

The survey examines household income levels, consumption patterns, spending trends, living standards, and well-being indicators to support the development of legislation and programs aimed at enhancing individual and societal happiness.

Conducted over a full year since its launch on December 18, 2023, the survey targeted approximately 5,000 Emirati and non-Emirati families, collective households, and workers’ accommodations across most areas of Dubai.

A team of 105 participants from the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment carried out the survey, achieving a response rate of over 87%—a testament to the community’s strong awareness of the importance of accurate and reliable data in shaping future strategies.

Dubai - At a recent celebratory event attended by officials and work teams, the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, under the umbrella of Digital Dubai, announced the completion of the fifth edition of the Household Income and Expenditure Survey 2024 in Dubai. Conducted as part of the nationwide survey led by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre in collaboration with local statistical centers, the survey spanned a full year. His Excellency Younus Al Nasser, Chief Executive, Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, opened the event with a speech, commending the dedicated efforts of the teams that contributed to the survey’s success. He emphasized the critical role of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre and local government partnerships in completing this project, which enables decision-makers to launch social initiatives that drive future development. By leveraging real data and insights, Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a model city focused on well-being and happiness for families, individuals, and society as a whole.

His Excellency Younus Al Nasser said: “With every survey we conduct—whether in social, economic, or other fields—the vital role of data as a true reflection of reality becomes increasingly evident. The Household Income and Expenditure Survey 2024 exemplifies this, reaffirming the importance of collaboration in leveraging real data and insights. Data plays a crucial role in empowering decision-makers to develop effective strategies aligned with our national priorities, particularly the Dubai Social Agenda 33. It also supports the directives of our wise leadership in ensuring the happiness and well-being of Dubai’s residents while reinforcing the city’s status as a model destination for living and working.”

The fifth cycle of the survey stood out for its comprehensiveness, achieving an 87% response rate from participating families across Dubai, who were visited throughout the year-long survey period. This high level of engagement reflects the strong awareness within the Dubai community of the strategic importance of such initiatives in shaping developmental, social, and economic projects. The extensive project was executed by a dedicated team of 105 participants from the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, each assigned specific roles to ensure the accuracy and quality of the survey results.

In this context, His Excellency Younus Al Nasser added: "Everyone involved in this project deserves our deepest appreciation, particularly the dedicated work team whose efforts were instrumental to its success. Our gratitude also extends to the members of society who actively participated in the survey, demonstrating their trust in our work and their awareness of the importance of data-driven initiatives. I would also like to acknowledge the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, which serves as a national platform uniting data and statistical efforts across the UAE."

The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Younus Al Nasser alongside several key officials from the establishment, including H.E. Afaf Buosaiba, CEO of Data and Statistics Operations Sector, Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, Mohammad Al Mulla, Senior Director of Data Acquisition, and Maryam Al Mulla, Senior Director of Prices & Foreign Trade Statistics. The event also welcomed participants from the survey team. As part of the agenda, the survey team delivered a presentation highlighting the project’s progress, objectives, and key findings.