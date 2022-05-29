Dubai: Dubai Customs received a delegation from Dubai Government. During the meeting, the delegation members were briefed on the department’s experience in budgeting, internal control, and best practices in future foresight and government innovation.

Through these visits, Dubai Customs supports its strategic relationships with its partners and builds effective, value-added relationships that contribute to enhancing the corporate reputation of the Department through continuous communication with government partners.

Employees from Finance, Strategy, Corporate Excellence, and Project Departments delivered presentations on budget reports and its connection to the Department's strategic projects, and how the Department developed its financial systems to keep pace with its future plans and vision.

Dubai Customs’ latest practices and future foresight, which go in line with the Dubai Government strategy, were discussed and highlighted in the meeting. These practices include capacity building and development of employees’ skills using the latest technologies and systems.

The two sides discussed government innovation and its role in supporting Dubai Customs’ vision and strategic plans. The number of new ideas and innovations that were submitted to Dubai Customs in 2021 through various channels amounted to 5,757 registered ideas, of which 3,012 are feasible.

