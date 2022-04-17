Dubai: Following the leading role of the United Arab Emirates in serving humanity and providing aid and assistance to the world’s population, the Dubai Customs’ Logistics City Center provides its continuous support to facilitate processes and operations of companies and traders, especially the shipments of the International Humanitarian City.

These efforts had a great impact on the arrival of humanitarian aids and supplies in record time to the affected countries due to global crises, in addition to accelerating the completion of procedures for e-commerce companies, which witnessed a significant increase in demand during the past years.

“Dubai Logistics City Customs Center completed 48,000 transactions and cleared goods with value of AED 1.6 billion in the 1st quarter this year,” said Sami Eisa, Senior Manager of Dubai Logistics City Customs Center. “The center supports international companies, including humanitarian missions, by accelerating procedures, and providing all necessary support, especially the shipments of the International Humanitarian City, which is the largest humanitarian logistics center in the world.”

He added; “We support the mission of Dubai Logistics City in attracting international firms and investments by introducing sophisticated and smart customs inspection services. This reflects the emirate’s competency and efficiency in providing the best logistics and customs services. Our Center’s initiatives target the wellness and happiness of our employees to help develop their performance. The electronic lead procedure is an example of this, which helped with a faster clearance of shipments. At the same time, Dubai Customs engages clients in different initiatives organized by the Center to know their needs and serve them better.”

-Ends-