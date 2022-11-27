Dubai – In a virtual ceremony attended by Dubai Customs executive directors, heads of departments and customs centers, H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation launched the Al-Bairaq (Banner) Challenge Award.

The "Al-Bairaq Award" aims to motivate and develop the skills of customs inspectors, enhance corporate competitiveness, and boost team spirit, in support Dubai Customs mission to secure the borders and protect the society.

اIn the ceremony, His Excellency Ahmed Mahboob Musabih said this award comes to stimulate competition among customs inspectors and develop their skills by involving them in comprehensive competitions.

Musabih stressed that customs inspections are among the main tasks of customs authorities around the world to secure the borders and protect the societies by curbing all smuggling attempts.

“Developing our inspectors’ skills is a strategic priority, and this is achieved through providing best and latest training tools as part of Dubai Customs strategic plan 2021-2026 which aims to lead customs sector globally in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai,” said Musabih. “The Al-Bairaq Challenge Award will motivate inspectors to be more creative in handling their tasks at different crossing borders, and will enhance competition among inspectors to further hone their skills by using the latest methods and adopting best practices in the field.”

For his part, Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Executive Director, Human Resources, Finance and Administration Division at Dubai Customs, said: “Dubai Customs prepares and develops future national cadres, who are capable of leading the customs sector. Building and developing inspectors’ competencies is a strategic priority that we are working to achieve, and we do this by providing sophisticated training programs and tools. This award will help raise competitiveness among the inspectors, to work harder and smarter to facilitate trade and secure the borders from the hazards of smuggling illegitimate goods.”

The award has four main criteria (knowledge, technical, field, and leadership), and all customs centers, including sea, land, air (airports), and air freight will be involved in the challenge. A panel of experts will assess the participants and winners will be announced in January 2023.

