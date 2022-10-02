Dubai: H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation discussed with an Italian diplomatic and economic delegation headed by H.E. Giuseppe Finocchiaro, Consul General of Italy in Dubai opportunities of further mutual economic cooperation and means to enhance trade between Dubai and Italy.

The meeting, which was held at Dubai Customs headquarters, touched on the customs services and facilities that Dubai Customs provide to facilitate trade for companies and businesses.

Maria Lucia Martorelli, Deputy Trade Commissioner to the UAE, Thomas Paoletti, President of the Italian Business Council Dubai & Northern Emirates and Dubai, as well as Dubai Customs executive directors and heads of departments, attended this important meeting, which included representatives of Italian businesses in Dubai.

The meeting is part of Ertibat Initiative, which seeks to develop relations with foreign diplomatic missions and business sectors.

Musabih highlighted that mutual trade between Dubai and Italy has performed well this year, stressing on the historic and strong relations with the Italian diplomatic missions and business community within Dubai Customs vision to help boost the emirate’s trade to AED 2 trillion, and consolidate its position as a leading customs organization.

“We are optimistic about the future of trade in Dubai and the UAE, especially that the value of trade for the first time exceeded the trillion dirham barrier during the first half of this year. The economic partnership agreements concluded by the UAE aimed at expanding the network of global trading partners.”

In the meeting, His Excellency briefed the visitors on the pillars of the Dubai Customs Strategic Plan 2021-2026, which it launched in accordance with its mission to protect society and promote sustainable economic development through commitment, facilitation and innovation.

On his part, H.E. Giuseppe Finocchiaro, Consul General of Italy thanked Dubai Customs for the distinctive services and customs facilitations it provides to its clients, stressing that the UAE is a preferred investment hub thanks to the ease of doing business and the country’s economic and cultural openness.

The UAE is home to many Italian companies, and Dubai is a strategic hub for exporting and re-exporting Italian commodities, said Guiseppe.

In the meeting, a number of Dubai Customs initiatives and products were covered including the Cross Border e-commerce Platform which aims to boost regional e-commerce activity and encourage businesses establish their headquarters in Dubai.

Dubai customs also presented the Authorized Economic Operator; a federal initiative that works in linking the country commercially with other countries, enabling its member companies to easily access their goods to global markets, especially the markets of countries where mutual recognition agreements were signed.

Another presentation covered the role of the Intellectual Property Department in protecting IP rights, recycling counterfeit products, resolving IP disputes and recording trademarks.

