Dubai – Dubai Customs held a meeting with Dubai Municipality’s Food Safety Department to discuss benefits offered to member companies in the Authorized Economic Operator program (AEO). The meeting aims to enhance food security through facilitation of foodstuff trade movement to meet the local market needs.

“Dubai Customs takes every possible procedure that would facilitate business and trade to achieve Dubai's vision of reaching two trillion dirhams as the value of Dubai's trade to in the coming years; “said Eman Badr Al-Suwaidy, Director of Customs Valuation Department. The AEO meetings are there to give incentives to companies that are registered in the program, which will help enhance national economy and facilitate trade. The program helps members have access to more markets, especially to the markets which signed mutual recognition agreements (MRA).”

The Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) is a federal voluntary compliance and security program based on World Customs Organization (WCO) SAFE framework.

It identifies traders as trusted and secure, separating their goods flow from the non-AEO traders, and providing them with exclusive benefits to facilitate their imports and exports.

There are 107 member companies in the program in the UAE.

