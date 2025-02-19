Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) welcomed a high-level delegation from the Republic of Maldives as part of its partnership with the Government Experience Exchange Office and the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG). This initiative highlights local government achievements on a global scale, reinforces the UAE’s role as a leader in governance and public sector development, and facilitates the exchange of best practices with participating countries.

During the trip, the Maldivian delegation met with senior officials from Dubai Culture at MBRSG to explore opportunities for cultural collaboration and capacity-building initiatives. Discussions focused on potential exchange programmes and ways to enhance cooperation in creative fields. The delegation gained insights into Dubai Culture’s proven administrative strategies, including its adoption of universal ISO standards, strategic partnerships, commitment to diversity and inclusion, and impact assessment methodologies for service excellence within the sector.

Dubai Culture officials highlighted the emirate’s achievements, including its top ranking in foreign direct investment in the cultural and creative industries and its position as fourth globally and first regionally in the ‘Cultural Interaction’ parameter within the Global Power City Index. These milestones have strengthened Dubai’s leadership on the international stage. The visiting officials also learned about the authority’s strategic partnerships to enrich the city’s artistic landscape through innovative initiatives and projects that support entrepreneurs and talent, empowering them to thrive within a dynamic ecosystem.