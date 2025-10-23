Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the launch of the sixth edition of its e-Learning Initiative, organised in collaboration with LinkedIn, the largest professional network in the world. The programme offers creatives free access to LinkedIn’s online courses, enabling them to develop their skills across diverse fields. By doing so, it supports the growth of the cultural and creative sector and reflects the Authority’s commitment to establishing Dubai as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

The initiative provides access to over 24,000 specialised courses and workshops across managerial and creative disciplines. Designed to meet the highest professional standards, the programme helps participants expand their capabilities and refine their creative and entrepreneurial expertise. Dubai Culture has invited members of the creative community, entrepreneurs, and those interested to register and benefit from courses led by international experts in different fields including creativity, entrepreneurship, management, and development.

The previous editions recorded notable success, particularly with courses on Business Management, Generative Artificial Intelligence and Personal Branding, which attracted strong interest. This highlights the programme’s role in creating a nurturing environment for emerging talent, inspiring them to transform ideas into successful ventures, and helping them build networks that strengthen their presence on the international stage.

Registration for the e-Learning Initiative is available at: https://dubaiculture.gov.ae/en/about-us/special-projects/our-projects-events/e-Learning-with-LinkedIn