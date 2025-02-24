Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has been awarded the prestigious ISO 56001:2024 certification for its Innovation Management System, becoming the first government entity globally to receive this certification via LRQA. Introduced in the last quarter of 2024, this standard provides a structured framework to inspire organisations to establish, implement, maintain, and level up their innovation management systems. This accomplishment reflects Dubai Culture's commitment to adopting international best practices to empower the cultural and creative industries and support Dubai’s dynamic creative landscape. It also aligns with the UAE Innovates 2025 initiative, reinforcing the Authority’s role in driving a culture of innovation and excellence across the public sector.

Dubai Culture earned this certification by successfully implementing a systematic approach to enhancing innovation and fostering a culture of adaptability and responsiveness. This enables the Authority to address emerging challenges, seize opportunities efficiently, and develop impactful solutions that contribute to creating, managing, and sustaining innovative projects aligned with its institutional goals. The certification underscores the Authority’s adherence to internationally recognised standards for innovation management, solidifying its position as a global benchmark for public sector innovation. It also enhances the Authority’s reputation, bringing more measurable results and paving the way for broader collaboration with partners to achieve excellence in this domain.

Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, affirmed the Authority's dedication to adopting global best practices in innovation management, enhancing operational efficiency, and fulfilling Dubai's ambitious vision of becoming a global hub for innovation in the cultural and creative industries, stating: “Achieving this certification, especially during UAE Innovates 2025, demonstrates the extensive efforts Dubai Culture has undertaken to enhance its competitiveness, empower its workforce, and nurture a spirit of innovation among its teams. It also reflects our determination to delivering high-quality services, improving administrative processes, and optimising our institutional framework to align with the highest international standards. This certification marks a significant milestone in Dubai Culture’s journey and reinforces our ability to provide an inclusive and attractive environment that enriches the local cultural and artistic scene.”

This award adds to Dubai Culture's impressive track record of achievements. In 2024, the Authority was awarded four ISO certifications, including ISO 22301:2019 (Business Continuity Management Systems), ISO 31000:2018 (Risk Management), ISO 37000:2021 (Governance Management Systems), and ISO 44001:2017 (Collaborative Business Relationships Management Systems). These certifications underscore the Authority’s preparedness and efficiency in crisis management, risk mitigation, and governance while marking it as the first global cultural entity to attain the collaborative business relationships standard.