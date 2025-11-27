Dubai, UAE – Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced a new long-term partnership with Hala, Dubai’s most convenient e-hailing taxi solution, beginning with a Eid Al Etihad initiative that brings Emirati artwork onto taxis across the city and celebrates local artists in public spaces.

As part of the collaboration, 400 Hala taxis will be wrapped with a custom artwork by Emirati artist Wafa Ibrahim, transforming everyday rides into moving canvases that reflect the UAE’s heritage, identity, and creative spirit. The joint venture launched in November marking the first chapter of a wider programme designed to spotlight Dubai’s cultural destinations and encourage more engagement across the community.

With Hala operating the largest taxi fleet in Dubai, the artwork will be seen across neighbourhoods, communities, and key cultural areas, giving Emirati creativity a highly visible presence during the Eid Al Etihad period and beyond.

Khaled Nuseibeh, CEO of Hala, said: “As a home-grown brand, Hala has always been rooted in the pulse of everyday life in Dubai. This partnership with Dubai Culture reflects exactly who we are, celebrating the daily journeys that bring people together while championing local talent whose work reflects the spirit of the city. Eid Al Etihad is the perfect moment to launch this collaboration, and it marks the beginning of a shared journey centred on accessibility, creativity, and community.”

Saleh Al Breiki, Director of the Corporate Communication and Marketing Department at Dubai Culture, added: “Dubai Culture is dedicated to building an environment where art is visible, accessible, and encouraged. This collaboration with Hala brings Emirati expression into public spaces, advancing our vision of Dubai as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent. As we continue to enable and support the people shaping the sector, initiatives like this play a vital role in strengthening the relationship between the community and the stories that define the city.”

Inspired by the rhythm of daily life in the UAE, Wafa’s bold, comic-style artwork blends modern illustration with motifs deeply rooted in Dubai’s story. It features the desert and sea as symbols of home, the skyline as a marker of progress, and scenes of movement, hospitality and connection that echo the city’s spirit. Her piece reflects the quiet beauty found in ordinary moments shared across the city.

Wafa Ibrahim added: “This design celebrates the flow of life in Dubai, the simple, familiar moments that shape our collective story of diversity. Seeing my artwork move through the city on Hala taxis allows these stories to travel beyond the canvas and become part of people’s everyday journeys.”

The wrapped taxis will begin appearing across the city by the end of November, offering residents and visitors a new visual experience that blends urban mobility with artistic expression. The initiative complements Hala’s long-term plans with Dubai Culture’s ongoing efforts to encourage more people to visit museums, libraries and heritage sites across the emirate, supported by special discounted fares to and from designated cultural destinations.

Launching during the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations, the partnership sits under Hala’s theme “Unity is Everything,” and aligns with the brand’s broader message “The Everyday is Everything,” highlighting the familiar moments that connect people across Dubai.

Dubai Culture and Hala will continue exploring additional cultural and creative programmes into 2026, reinforcing their shared goal of making Dubai’s artistic and heritage landscape more accessible, more visible, and more closely connected to the community.

About Dubai Culture & Arts Authority

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is committed to enriching Dubai’s cultural scene based on the UAE’s heritage, and is building bridges of constructive dialogue between various cultures to enhance Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

Dubai Culture is keen on reviving and preserving the emirate's historical heritage and developing the regulatory frameworks for the cultural and creative sector in line with its strategic roadmap 2020 – 2025.

The Authority also seeks to empower the enablers that support talent and stimulate active public participation by investing in the various assets under its remit, including the management of five heritage sites, five museums, Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, 17 archaeological sites and nine Dubai Public Library branches, all of which help contribute to creating an economic system that invigorates the cultural and creative industries. The Authority also offers 8 services and 26 sub-services.

For more information, please visit the Authority's website www.dubaiculture.gov.ae

About Hala

Hala is Dubai’s most convenient e-hailing taxi solution, easily booked through the Careem app. A joint venture between Careem and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Hala leverages Careem’s ride-hailing technology and the local knowledge of the RTA to provide the most reliable and convenient rides across Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah. With a motivation to continuously elevate customer experience in public transportation, Hala has unlocked this incredible region by keeping Dubai connected and moving.

www.halaride.com

