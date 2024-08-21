Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Dubai Quality Group (DQG) have signed a strategic partnership to enhance cooperation, share experiences, and elevate services. The partnership will create an innovative platform connecting decision-makers in quality and excellence, both locally and globally, focusing on areas such as culture, arts, women's empowerment, innovation, and technology. This collaboration aligns with Dubai Culture’s goal of promoting excellence in the cultural sector, positively impacting the local creative scene, while also supporting DQG’s vision of advancing best practices in the UAE.

As part of this collaboration, Dubai Culture will sponsor various international and local awards organised by Dubai Quality Group. These awards include the Emirates Women Award, the UAE Innovation Award, the International Ideas Arabia Award, the UAE Ideas Award, the Global Artificial Intelligence Award, the Global Continuous Improvement Award, and the Medical Excellence MENA Award.

Moreover, the strategic partnership between Dubai Culture and Dubai Quality Group (DQG) is set to empower Dubai Culture employees. They will have the opportunity to benefit from consulting services and participate in workshop programmes organised by the DQG that cover essential areas such as risk management, mystery shoppers, Lean Sigma, and business continuity. The benchmarking services offered by DQG and its partners in the public and private sectors will also be available. These valuable services will inspire and empower employees to elevate their professional and competitive performance levels through participation in the DQG's awards and events.

The strategic partnership was signed in the presence of Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, Dr. Hazza Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Dubai Quality Group, Dr. Loay Mohmoud Helless, Manager of Corporate Excellence Section at Dubai Culture, and Samira Mohammed Shaloh, General Director of Dubai Quality Group.

Hala Badri affirmed the Authority’s commitment to applying best practices to enhance competitiveness and enrich the local creative landscape. She stated, “At Dubai Culture, we adopt total quality management systems and innovative frameworks that contribute to developing our operations and achieving sustainable corporate excellence. These efforts are aligned with Dubai’s vision and aim to improve core and support operations. Through coaching programmes and training workshops, we empower our teams and foster innovation to enhance service quality. Our partnership with Dubai Quality Group highlights our dedication to business excellence and creating an attractive work environment for the local cultural and artistic scene.”

Dr. Hazza Khalfan Al Nuaimi stated, “We are delighted to have formed a strategic partnership with Dubai Culture. This partnership is a key component of DQG’s commitment to the cultural sector. It will further our vision and mission of promoting business excellence and quality and enhancing the level of our services. It represents a significant addition to our group's journey and will help us attract more prominent organisations in the business sector. Through this partnership, as part of our ongoing efforts to establish best practices in quality, business excellence, and innovation, we aim to promote and implement global quality standards that support sustainable long-term development in the UAE.”

-Ends-

About Dubai Culture & Arts Authority

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is committed to enriching Dubai’s cultural scene based on the UAE’s heritage, and is building bridges of constructive dialogue between various cultures to enhance Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

Dubai Culture is keen on reviving and preserving the emirate's historical heritage and developing the regulatory frameworks for the cultural and creative sector in line with its strategic roadmap 2020 – 2025.

The Authority also seeks to empower the enablers that support talent and stimulate active public participation by investing in the various assets under its remit, including the management of five heritage sites, five museums, Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, 17 archaeological sites and nine Dubai Public Library branches, all of which help contribute to creating an economic system that invigorates the cultural and creative industries. The Authority also offers 8 services and 26 sub-services.

For more information, please visit the Authority's website www.dubaiculture.gov.ae

About Dubai Quality Group:

Dubai Quality Group was set up by the Dubai Department of Economic Development under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum. Guided by the vision of H. H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Quality Group was established in 1994 to develop and promote Quality and Business Excellence practices in UAE. Dubai Quality Group organizes Quality and business excellence-related training, events, and programs throughout the year to improve and promote the quality of Service & Business Excellence in the region. DQG hosts Free Evening Seminars conducted exclusively for DQG member organizations to provide their employees with an effective networking and knowledge-sharing platform. Dubai Quality Group offers different categories of partnership, from strategic to premium to associate.

For Media Enquiries contact: Doaa Afifi – Digital Marketing & PR Manager | doaa.afifi@dqg.org | www.dqg.org