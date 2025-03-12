Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers recently organised a Mandarin-language workshop titled ‘Dubai: A Strategic Hub for Chinese Businesses – Legal, Tax, and Practical Guidance for Market Entry and Trade.’ The session was designed to provide companies operating in China with valuable insights on establishing and expanding their operations in Dubai.

Held in collaboration with Al Tamimi & Company, the webinar attracted more than 132 representatives from Chinese companies across diverse business sectors. Participants benefited from in-depth guidance on legal and tax considerations, as well as the practical aspects of doing business in Dubai, equipping attendees with timely market intelligence on opportunities in various industries.

The webinar explored the best approaches for navigating Dubai’s dynamic business environment, covering key market entry strategies and the emirate’s regulatory and legal framework to ensure full compliance with local laws and regulations. Detailed explanations on Dubai’s tax system and strategies for optimising tax efficiency were also provided. In addition, the seminar offered practical guidance on business procedures including managing commercial operations, handling import and export logistics, and building successful local partnerships.

Dubai Chambers regularly organises specialised legal workshops to keep the business community informed about key regulatory and legal developments, helping companies strengthen their compliance capabilities and capitalise on opportunities for growth and expansion.

As the engine of Dubai’s economic development, Dubai Chambers is committed to boosting the growth of businesses in the emirate, ensuring the success of Dubai-based companies in international markets, accelerating the emirate’s digital economy, protecting the interests of the business community, and strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading global business hub.

