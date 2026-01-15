H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah: “We are focused on building on Dubai’s strong economic ties and long-standing partnerships with key trading partners, particularly China, to take our cooperation to the next level.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers recently explored ways to strengthen cooperation with 18 Chinese entities including government, chambers and associations entities specialised in trade and investment promotion during a roadshow in Shenzhen and Guangzhou. The visit to China came as part of the chambers’ ongoing efforts to consolidate Dubai’s position as a global business hub and attract foreign direct investment.

During the roadshow, Dubai Chambers showcased the emirate’s competitive advantages as a leading global hub for trade and investment. The delegation also highlighted Dubai’s role as a strategic gateway for companies from China’s Greater Bay Area seeking to expand into international markets. Discussions outlined the comprehensive support available to Chinese companies and investors looking to establish and grow in Dubai, as well as the chambers’ role in helping Dubai-based businesses expand internationally leveraging Dubai International Chamber’s global network of representative offices.

The meetings also explored ways to strengthen cooperation between the business communities in Dubai and China across strategic sectors. In addition, Dubai Chambers highlighted the opportunities that will be showcased at the Dubai Business Forum – China, which will take place in Shenzhen on 14 May 2026. The forum will introduce the Chinese business community to the diverse investment opportunities created by the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “We are focused on building on Dubai’s strong economic ties and long-standing partnerships with key trading partners, particularly China, and taking our collaboration to the next level. Dubai Chambers remains committed to bringing the business communities in Dubai and China closer together and fostering high-impact partnerships between companies and investors in both markets. These efforts support the continued growth of bilateral trade and investment and unlock new opportunities for sustainable growth across priority sectors.”

The Dubai Business Forum – China will mark the fifth international edition of the Dubai Business Forum and the second to be held in the People’s Republic of China. Shenzhen was selected to host this edition due to its global leadership in digital economy and technology, making it an ideal location for an event of this scale. The forum will bring together key stakeholders from China and Dubai to explore new opportunities for collaboration and highlight how Dubai’s favourable business ecosystem enables Chinese companies to expand into global markets from the emirate.

About Dubai Chambers

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.

