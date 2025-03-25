Chamber supports growth of the events and exhibitions industry through facilitation of ATA Carnets

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced that a total of 5,357 ATA Carnets were issued and received during 2024 for goods and commodities valued at AED 4.3 billion. These figures reflect the steady momentum behind Dubai’s exhibitions, conferences, and events sector, to which ATA Carnets are closely linked.

ATA Carnets play a vital and highly effective role in the attraction and organisation of global events by enabling the duty-free and tax-free temporary import of goods for up to one year. This significantly enhances the ease of participation for exhibitors and contributes to the smooth operation of international exhibitions and conferences.

Khalid AlJarwan, Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, commented: “The ATA Carnet system is designed to simplify customs procedures related to the movement of goods for exhibitions. This creates numerous benefits for the exhibitions and conferences sector, reinforcing Dubai’s growing reputation as a destination for global events.”

The ATA Carnet system is the result of impactful collaboration between Dubai Chamber of Commerce and its partners in Dubai Customs, the Federal Customs Authority, and chambers of commerce across the UAE.

About the ATA Carnet System

An ATA Carnet can be described as a “merchandise passport” that allows goods to temporarily cross international borders for up to one year without being subject to customs duties. Eligible items include goods for use at trade fairs such as commercial samples, professional equipment, audiovisual equipment, and computers, as well as items like repair tools, photographic and film equipment, musical instruments, industrial machinery, vehicles, jewellery, clothing, medical appliances, aircraft, racehorses, artwork, and prehistoric relics. Items that are not covered by the documents include perishable or consumable items and goods for processing or repair.

The ATA Carnet system forms part of a standardised international mechanism created by the Istanbul Convention in 1990 under the guidance of the World Customs Organisation (WCO) for the temporary importation of goods. The system allows marketing representatives, exhibition participants, and business travellers to complete customs procedures in advance at a fixed cost and offers the flexibility to visit multiple countries using a single carnet. This ensures seamless customs clearance while allowing goods to be re-exported without delays or unexpected costs.

ATA Carnets offer significant cost savings by exempting exporters from VAT and customs duties. Holders are not required to post security deposits with customs, and the system also simplifies border crossings by allowing importers and exporters to use a single document for all of their customs formalities.

About Dubai Chamber of Commerce:

Established in 1965, Dubai Chamber of Commerce continues to represent, support, and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai, create a stimulating business environment, and promote the emirate as a global business hub. The chamber is one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, which was restructured under a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

