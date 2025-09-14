Abu Dhabi – The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has issued an Administrative Decision regulating the sale and ownership of unassigned distinguished vehicle plate numbers in Abu Dhabi. The Decision provides a transparent and straightforward mechanism that enables both citizens and residents to obtain distinctive plate numbers through simplified procedures, in line with best regulatory practices. The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) will be responsible for overseeing the implementation of the Decision in coordination with the relevant authorities.

Accordingly, vehicle number plates in Abu Dhabi have been classified into two categories: "distinguished numbers" and "non-distinguished numbers". All single-digit, double-digit, triple-digit, and quadruple-digit plates are considered distinguished numbers, in addition to some five-digit numbers, subject to specific conditions, offering buyers a range of options.

The decree allows any citizen or resident of the UAE to own any number of vehicle plate numbers and their ownership certificates, with the possibility of selling or transferring them. Plate numbers that have been previously issued may not be offered for sale unless ownership is proven with an official certificate, the plate number can also be converted from possession to ownership once the ownership process is complete, with the freedom to sell or transfer it to anyone at any time. The owner can also choose whether to link the number to a vehicle or keep it on their driving record. Furthermore, existing numbers can be owned by paying a fee based on their level of distinction, with a set price for each level of exclusivity.

The Decision also states that previously issued distinguished plate numbers that were registered without being officially owned may not be transferred or sold unless ownership is proven. An exception is made for the transfer of plate number ownership to first degree relatives, including parents, siblings, spouses, or children, in accordance with the procedures approved by the Integrated Transport Centre.

ITC noted that during the initial phase of implementing the Decision, the service can be accessed by visiting customer service centers in person. The service will later be made available digitally through the TAMM platform.

ITC has confirmed that individuals using vehicle plate numbers registered without official ownership will receive a text message outlining the details and the value of ownership. The process will become effective once all legal requirements have been met.

