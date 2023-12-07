Ajman DED announced the results of the business movement report, which indicate growth in digital transactions by 8% until the end of November 2023 compared to the same period last year. Commercial permit transactions constituted 39% of the total digital transactions until the end of last month, while license renewal transactions constituted 33% of the total digital transactions, and out of 31,000 transactions completed digitally. The total number of license issuance and renewal transactions reached approximately 11,000 transactions, with a growth rate of 16% year-over-year, and constituting more than 35% of the total transactions completed during this year. The professional licenses accounted for about 53% of the licenses issued digitally, followed by commercial licenses with about 43%, then industrial licenses with 4%.