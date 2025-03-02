Tariq Al Janahi:

Dubai – Reinforcing its ongoing commitment to fostering a positive work environment based on trust, empowerment, innovation, and institutional belonging, Digital Dubai has been awarded the Great Place to Work certification for the second consecutive year. This recognition is based on rigorous standards that assess workplace quality and measure employee satisfaction with the organization's culture and leadership.

The Great Place to Work® global organization relies on comprehensive research and annually updated studies to identify institutions that have successfully established workplaces where employees feel deep trust in their leadership, pride in their roles, and happiness working alongside their colleagues. The evaluation process is based on real employee experiences, making this certification a globally recognized benchmark for workplace excellence.

Commenting on this achievement, His Excellency Tariq Al Janahi, Chief Executive Officer of the Corporate Enablement Sector and Sponsor of the Happiness Council at Digital Dubai, shared his thoughts:

" Empowerment lies at the heart of our corporate culture, driving us to cultivate an environment where every employee feels valued, empowered, and accountable for creating a meaningful impact. Through a workplace built on collaboration and open communication, we foster a strong team spirit—one that enables us to celebrate achievements together and stand united in overcoming challenges."

Tariq Al Janahi "We Are a National Team United by One Goal"

H.E. added: "We are a national team working collaboratively, regardless of our roles, toward one shared goal: to serve Dubai and advance its strategic directions in alignment with the vision of our wise leadership. At Digital Dubai, employees are the driving force behind a system that directly shapes the city's and community’s aspirations, instilling a deep sense of pride and belonging. Fostering a work environment that encourages innovation, and contribution is not just an internal objective but a cornerstone of organizational success. A thriving workplace culture enhances service quality and plays a crucial role in shaping a more prosperous future for Dubai.”

Shaima Al Zarooni, Director of Marketing and Communication and Chair of the Happiness Council at Digital Dubai, stated:

"Digital Dubai’s achievement of this global certification for the second consecutive year is a testament to the strong, positive culture our team has meticulously cultivated—one built on empowerment, trust, collaboration, and team spirit. What truly sets our workplace apart is not just our adherence to global standards, but the deeply ingrained corporate culture that ensures every team member feels valued, empowered, and accountable to achieve Digital Dubai’s vision."

For his part, Mohammed Al Shair, Executive Chairman of Great Place to Work® Middle East, said: "Congratulations to Digital Dubai for being certified by Great Place to Work® Middle East for the second year in a row. Your commitment to fostering a physically safe environment, contributing positively to the community and instilling pride in your employees is truly commendable. It's inspiring to see a workplace where individuals feel valued and excited to share their experiences with others."

This global recognition underscores Digital Dubai’s employees' confidence that they are part of an institution engaged in impactful strategic work that advances the emirate’s overarching goals. This assessment applies to all entities within the authority, including the Dubai Data & Statistics Establishment and the Dubai Digital Government Establishment.

A thriving work environment is a fundamental pillar of institutional success, especially in the government sector, which bears the responsibility of fulfilling societal aspirations and enhancing public well-being. Achieving the objectives of the Year of Community 2025 requires motivating employees, engaging them in realizing Dubai’s vision, and strengthening their sense of pride and institutional loyalty. This directly improves government efficiency, enhances service quality to meet the expectations of Dubai’s residents and visitors, and solidifies the emirate’s position as a global leader in government excellence and digital transformation.