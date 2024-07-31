Adopting the strategic vision for the data center economy creates an added value of more than AED 14.3 billion by 2028, contributing to creating more jobs in the digital economy powered by new technologies.

Hamad Al Mansoori: Dubai is well set to be a global destination for the data center economy giving its achievements and leading position thanks to the and strategic vision of the leadership that made the emirate an unparalleled model among cities A magnet for digital talent, Dubai is a regional leader in attracting tech minds, offering them a platform to launch their ventures and ideas internationally.

Younus Al Nasser: In Dubai, we have accumulated extensive experience in anticipating the future. This has been achieved through a prolonged journey of digital transformation, bringing us to the current stage where data has become an essential component in various economic activities and a global competitive standard.

Hadi Badri: We are fostering a fertile ground for innovation that unlocks significant economic potential, aligned with the goals of the D33 Agenda. This collaborative approach toward establishing a robust digital infrastructure ensures seamless integration and policy frameworks that support sustainable growth



Dubai: In line with the implementation plan of the Dubai’s Digital Strategy launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, with the aim of making the emirate a global model in the field of digital transformation, Digital Dubai, in cooperation with its partners in the government and private sectors, has begun taking practical measures to implement the Strategic Vision for the Data Center Economy in Dubai. The vision was approved by The Executive Council earlier, with the aim of consolidating the emirate’s position as a leading example of future economies backed by emerging technologies. This also comes in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to raise the productivity of Dubai’s economy by 50% through digital innovation.

Digital Dubai is working alongside the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Municipality, the General Secretariat of the Executive Council, and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, to take coordinated measures aiming to enhance Dubai’s readiness for the economy of the future and enhance its leading position in this field. The strategic vision for the AI-backed data center economy represents an advanced stage in digital leadership, the digital economy, and the making of a bright future for the emirate.

The strategic vision for the data center economy is to make Dubai a leading destination for sustainable data centers that are ready and prepared to work according to AI technologies. Adopting this vision would unleash new dynamics that would pave the way for reaching a state of comprehensive integration and coordination between various entities working in this field, at the forefront of which are Digital Dubai, the Department of Economy and Tourism, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, in addition to non-governmental agencies working in this field.

A Global Destination

His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai commented on the Executive Council’s adoption of the Strategic Vision for the Data Center Economy, saying: “Dubai and the United Arab Emirates in general have important competitive characteristics that qualify them to be a leading global destination for sustainable data centers. We have cumulative achievements confirmed by global indicators related to digital transformation. We have an attractive and pioneering investment environment, and the digital economy in Dubai is an essential pillar of Dubai’s digital strategy, which aims to increase its contribution to the emirate’s overall economy by $100 billion. It is known that Dubai and the UAE enjoy an important strategic position in the world that qualifies the UAE to be a regional hub for digital transformation excellence. The country’s leadership in 5G technology adds an important element to the country’s attractiveness for this type of digital investment.”

“Dubai’s digital maturity, leadership position, and inspiring experience as a model for smart cities of the future are the result of an extended process of achievements that were embodied on the ground under the directives of the wise leadership represented by the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and Dubai’s plan to accelerate the adoption of AI.

The Dubai Universal Blueprint for AI, announced by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, represents a strategic transformation project. This initiative leverages Dubai's established position as a hub for talented minds in various digital fields to ensure its success.” H.E added.

His Excellency Younus Al Nasser, Chief Executive of the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment, commented: “With the ongoing global transformations, new economic patterns and business models are emerging, presenting future opportunities for dynamic economies like Dubai's. The data center economy exemplifies these transformations. In Dubai, we have accumulated extensive experience in future planning through a prolonged journey of digital transformation, leading to the current stage where data has become a crucial component of various economic activities and a global competitive standard. The importance of this is further highlighted by the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, smart cities, metaverse technologies, and other applications within the Fourth Industrial Revolution, making the data center economy a vital strategic direction for the future.”

Hadi Badri, CEO of Dubai Economic Development Corporation, the economic development arm of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, said: "The transformative strategy to establish an AI-powered data center economy is a testament to the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, enabling the city to remain at the forefront of the rapidly evolving global digital economy. By future-proofing Dubai for the next generation of technologies we are fostering a fertile ground for innovation that unlocks significant economic potential, aligned with the goals of the D33 Agenda”.

“Led by Digital Dubai, this collaborative approach toward establishing a robust digital infrastructure ensures seamless integration and policy frameworks that support sustainable growth. By capitalizing on our unique strengths, Dubai is creating an unparalleled ecosystem that will attract leading businesses, investment, and talent, further accelerating momentum in achieving the goal of becoming the best city to visit, live and work in”.

Preliminary initiatives

The next stage will witness efforts and initiatives to enhance comprehensive integration among stakeholders in the context of the data center economy, as Digital Dubai is currently working to raise the level of cloud computing adoption in the government sector. These initiatives include developing high-performance computing, ensuring the use of advanced data centers, increasing reliance on renewable energy, facilitating relevant government procedures, improving access to renewable energy, improving the process of saving energy, and enhancing the government’s coordination role in terms of planning, land, energy, and others. These initiatives also include supporting the strategic situation of artificial intelligence readiness in the Emirate of Dubai.

Digital Dubai has conducted a scientific and realistic analysis of the current situation. This analysis concluded that there are broad opportunities for coordination between the concerned parties to attract and establish possible data centers for artificial intelligence and to make Dubai an attractive city for this type of investment, as building the digital economy on a large scale requires the adoption of cloud computing in a comprehensive manner while increasing the city’s absorption capacities.

The study conducted by Digital Dubai showed that adopting the strategic vision for AI-backed data centers will lead to the creation of an added value of more than 14.3 billion dirhams by the year 2028 and contribute to creating more job opportunities in the areas of the digital economy related to data centers.

It is expected that adopting this strategic vision will enhance Dubai's readiness for next-generation technologies (Web 3.0) including the Metaverse, Smart Cities, and the Internet of Things. It will also contribute to strengthening partnerships with other sectors in areas such as sustainable artificial intelligence.