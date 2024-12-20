Tariq Al Janahi:

A strategic initiative to equip talent with the tools and technologies needed to shape the future, fostering flexibility and proactivity to ensure sustained growth and competitiveness, and positioning Dubai among the world’s top three economic cities.

Dubai – Today, Digital Dubai signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Dubai Future Foundation, reflecting the shared commitment of both entities to developing national competencies that can anticipate and shape the future through innovative concepts, technologies, skills and tools.

The agreement was signed by Tariq Al Janahi, Chief Executive Officer of the Corporate Enablement Sector at Digital Dubai; and Saeed Al Falasi, Executive Director of Future Design and Acceleration at the Dubai Future Foundation. The collaboration highlights a mutual dedication to cultivating capabilities that align with and emerging technologies and future demands.

This partnership focuses on empowering participants in the Digital Pioneers Programme, an initiative by Digital Dubai that trains new graduates over a one-year period to become future leaders through a blend of technical and behavioural skills, with a strong emphasis on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and tools of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

"This agreement aligns with Digital Dubai’s direction to enhance digital competencies, invest in its talent driving the digital transformation process, and provide them with advanced and diverse training resources. We are pleased that Dubai Future Foundation serves as a key learning and training hub for Dubai’s digital talent.

“The significance of this agreement lies in the shared vision of both entities to anticipate future technologies and implement strategies that ensure readiness to shape Dubai’s future. Both entities are committed to establishing Dubai as a model for future cities, a goal reflected in the Digital Dubai Vision, which seeks to digitise all aspects of life in the emirate. This collaboration aligns with the directives of our wise leadership and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which emphasises the importance of developing highly skilled local talent to contribute to shaping the future," Al Janahi added.

Saeed Al Falasi, Executive Director of Future Design and Acceleration at Dubai Future Foundation said, "imagining, designing, and executing the future - while remaining ready for its opportunities and transformations - is a core principle of the Dubai Future Foundation’s various programmes and initiatives. The strategic partnerships with leading entities, such as Digital Dubai, a benchmark in world-class digital transformation leadership, reinforce Dubai's status as the world’s most future-ready city."

"Dubai consistently launches strategic initiatives and programmes aimed at building capabilities and enhancing skills. These efforts empower talent and professionals to gain expertise and remain competitive in mastering future technologies, such as prompt engineering, testing emerging technologies, driving government innovations, and advancing research and development. This aligns with our leadership's vision which emphasises investing in future skills and empowering pioneers to shape the future across all sectors,” Al Falasi added.

“The agreement between Dubai Future Foundation and Digital Dubai is a strategic step towards preparing highly skilled professionals equipped with future design tools and technologies. This collaboration enhances agility and proactivity, ensuring sustainable growth and competitiveness. It supports Dubai’s goal of securing its position among the world’s top three economic cities at the beginning of the next decade." Al Falasi concluded.

This agreement reflects the commitment of Digital Dubai and Dubai Future to achieving integration across key areas. These include enhancing the future skills and capabilities of young talent and building competencies that support Dubai’s leadership in digital transformation, advancing the government strategy to digitise life in Dubai. The partnership encompasses several pillars, such as launching joint training programmes with leading global technology companies and participating in international events that showcase the latest advancements in future technologies.