Dubai, UAE: In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) launched the ‘Guide of Health, Occupational Safety and the Environment in the Government of Dubai’.

His Highness stated: “Government's mission is to create conditions conducive for happiness of individuals, and to promote positivity.” The launch of this guide echoes the Department’s unwavering commitment to establishing a safe and healthy work environment, which considers factors such as environmental sustainability, employee satisfaction, and functional well-being. These factors have a positive influence on employees’ performance and society at large, as well as contributes to achieving institutional goals.

The ‘Guide of Health, Occupational Safety and Environment in the Government of Dubai’ was created by the Department under ‘The Government of Dubai Human Resources Management Law No. 8 of 2018,’ and in accordance with the Military Human Resources Legislation in the Emirate of Dubai. It was prepared with the objective of cultivating a culture for effectively managing risks of occupational health, safety, and environment. Additionally, it also aims to encourage departments to establish a safe and healthy working environment that complies with the pertinent conditions and standards to guarantee that relevant risks are ready to be addressed or reduced. DGHR is responsible for implementing this manual and providing the resources required for achieving the objectives of various significant programs and initiatives.

His Excellency Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of Dubai Government Human Resources Department, highlighted the significance of this guide, which mirrors the UAE’s innovative approach. H.E. added that it also reflects the ambitious vision of the wise leadership to promote a positive workplace environment across various fields that serve people, with an emphasis on happiness, quality of life, health, and occupational safety. Furthermore, His Excellency also noted that this manual applies to all employees working in the Department and aims to create a unified reference for the health, occupational safety, and environment of all Dubai Government employees.

Additionally, H.E. stated that the guide aims to ensure compliance with pertinent laws, regulations, and standards, effective management of occupational health and safety risks, and the development of relevant key performance indicators (KPIs). His Excellency emphasised that these KPIs will be used to assess the impact of implementing health, occupational safety, and environmental policies, carrying out initiatives and programs, enhancing institutional capacity building, as well as introducing a culture of health, occupational safety, and environmental risk management in the Department.

Al Falasi said: “The launch of the ‘Guide of Health, Occupational Safety and the Environment in the Government of Dubai’ represents a significant step in line with our wise leadership’s ambitious vision for the future. Furthermore, it is part of our ongoing efforts to achieve excellence within government performance as well as enhance happiness and productivity in the working environment. This manual demonstrates our commitment to the highest standards of quality and excellence, intending to deliver a secure and healthy work environment that upholds environmental sustainability and inspires innovation among employees. We are confident that implementing this handbook will result in the establishment of a strong culture of prevention and risk management, making our institutions more equipped and prepared to handle future challenges and advance sustainable growth.”

“Investing in occupational health, safety, and environment is a significant investment in human capital, which is our most valuable resource, and emphasises Dubai’s position as a global city that seeks to achieve the highest standards of happiness and well-being for its citizens.” Al Falasi added.

Six occupational and environmental health and safety management chapters

The guide comprises six chapters, including the general framework of the Health, Occupational Safety and Environment Manual, Occupational Health and Safety Management, Risk Management, Job Well-being, Office Work Environment and Models. It emphasises the significance of the commitment of senior management as well as fostering a supportive culture that enhances trust among employees and offers opportunities for professional development in the effective management of occupational health, safety, and environment.

Seven pillars of effective implementation

The manual includes seven main pillars – including legislative and regulatory compliance, the provision of system-related resources, establishment of an occupational and environmental health and safety culture, awareness-raising and training, stakeholder engagement, accountability, and transparency. These seven pillars will contribute to its effective and efficient application. Furthermore, the manual outlines the roles and responsibilities of several stakeholders involved, including the Department of Human Resources, the relevant organisational unit, and the employee.

The launch of ‘Guide of Health, Occupational Safety, and Environment in Government of Dubai’ serves as a testament to DGHR’s commitment to solidifying occupational health and safety standards as well as reflects its ongoing efforts to achieve Dubai’s vision of becoming a leading city that prioritises happiness, productivity, and sustainability. Furthermore, it represents a significant step towards achieving this vision and contributing to building a safe and secure society that supports inclusive growth. By launching this manual, Dubai seeks to establish itself as a role model in fostering an ideal workplace and protecting the environment for future generations.

