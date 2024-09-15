Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised a series of activities to inspire pupils to begin the new school year with positivity and enthusiasm. The events were attended by pupils, parents, teachers and school administrators. As part of DEWA’s participation in the annual “Marhaba Madrasati” (Welcome My School) initiative, organised by the Dubai Education Zone, and the “Back to School 2024” initiative by Children’s City in Dubai, DEWA’s mascots, Noor and Hayat, visited 20 government schools across the Emirate. The characters, symbolising electricity and water, engaged with pupils in fun activities and competitions during the awareness campaign, and took part in educational performances at the theatre in Children’s City.

DEWA’s initiatives aim to foster a positive school environment, support a smooth return to classrooms and promote environmental responsibility by encouraging pupils to adopt sustainable practices that protect the environment and precious natural resources, while instilling a sense of responsibility.

DEWA is collaborating with public and private institutions to achieve the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and prepare the younger generation for the future. As part of its national and social responsibilities, DEWA supports the education sector and seeks to enhance the well-being of pupils and empower them to lead healthy and safe lives. The utility participates in several national initiatives to motivate schoolchildren and provide an environment that promotes excellence and supports their success.

Since joining the back-to-school campaign in 2017, DEWA has raised the awareness of 31,971 pupils on the importance of efficient electricity and water use and the preservation of natural resources, as well as the importance of nurturing a sense of belonging to their school and the nation.

