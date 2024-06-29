Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s Accommodation Complex in Warsan has received the Platinum Rating in the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) awarded by the US Green Building Council (USGBC). This makes it the first multifamily project in the world to receive this international certification, achieving 80 points under LEED Homes v4.1. This new accomplishment increases the number of DEWA’s buildings that have earned LEED ratings to 10 and consolidates DEWA’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions in Dubai and achieve net zero.

“We work to achieve the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to consolidate the foundations of sustainability as a main component of the development journey and make Dubai a smart and sustainable city and the best city to live in worldwide. This supports the ‘Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033’, to establish Dubai as a global leader in quality of life. DEWA is one of the first organisations in Dubai to adopt the concept of green buildings. In 2019, DEWA achieved a global milestone, represented by Dubai getting the Platinum Rating in the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) for Cities certification awarded by USGBC. This makes Dubai the first city in the MENA region to receive this prestigious certification. We are keen to increase the sustainable buildings that utilise modern methods to protect natural resources, adopt best practices in sustainable and innovative design, use environmentally friendly materials, and use electricity and water more efficiently. DEWA’s Accommodation Complex in Warsan receiving the Platinum Rating in the LEED reflects our commitment to enhancing the happiness and quality of life of employees and provide a safe, positive, and healthy environment that enhances their efficiency and productivity,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

DEWA’s Accommodation Complex in Warsan, which is comprised of a building for families and another for bachelors, achieved 61% water savings and 28% energy savings. The Complex has reduced leakage and produces 10% of the energy it needs using renewable sources. The furniture used in the Complex has received a certificate from the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), an international non-profit organisation that promotes environmentally appropriate, and socially beneficial viable management of the forests. The furniture contains low volatile organic compounds (Low VOC) materials, enhancing the quality of the building’s internal environment.

In addition to the Accommodation Complex in Warsan, DEWA currently boasts nine green buildings that have earned LEED ratings, including the Sustainable Building in Al Quoz, the first sustainable government building in the UAE and the largest government building in the world to receive USGBC’s Platinum Rating for green buildings; the Innovation Centre, the Research and Development (R&D) Centre; the Smart Grid Station; Moro Hub; the Distribution Power Division Complex in Al Ruwayyah; Al Rayyan Mosque in Hatta; Jebel Ali Power and Desalination Complex Warehouses; and the Building Management Centre in Al Ruwayyah.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Shaikha Almheiri / Mohammad Almheiri / Ribal Dayekh Afaf Abaza / Mohammed Meshal

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Hattlan Media

shaikha.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Mohammad.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Ribal.Dayekh@dewa.gov.ae

afaf@hattlan.com / mohammed@hattlan.com

For more information, please visit DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae

DEWA’s social media accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/dewaofficial

https://www.youtube.com/dewaofficial

https://twitter.com/dewaofficial

https://www.instagram.com/dewaofficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dewaofficial