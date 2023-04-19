Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD&CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has launched the 4th batch of the Master’s Programme in Future Energy Systems & Technology, in cooperation with the University of California, Berkeley USA (UC Berkeley). This supports DEWA’s ongoing efforts to empower young Emirati employees. The virtual launching was attended by Professor Tarek Zohdi, the Programme Director at UC Berkeley College of Engineering, Dr Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA, and officials from UC Berkeley and DEWA. With 30 students in the 4th batch, the total number of participants in the programme has reached 173 male and female employees.

In his speech at the launch event, HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD&CEO of DEWA, welcomed the students of the 4th batch and commended the strategic partnership with UC Berkeley to build and sharpen the capabilities of the next generation of Emirati engineers and young innovators in clean and renewable energy technologies. He also thanked UC Berkeley professors and supervisors for their efforts and fruitful cooperation with DEWA.

“Dubai has become the hub for innovation and skilled talent thanks to the wise vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. We strive to prepare and empower a generation that will keep pace with the government of the future and has a futuristic mindset, and we adopt a comprehensive strategy to invest in our staff. DEWA launched the master’s degree in Future Energy Systems and Technology with the University of California, Berkeley in 2019. It is a part of our ongoing efforts to consolidate the UAE and Dubai’s role as a leading hub for shaping the future. This programme has been developed as a unique and futuristic Masters programme to educate UAE nationals,” said Al Tayer.

Al Tayer encouraged the employees participating in the programme to abide by the highest scientific and professional standards, moral values and positivity. He said that the best research faculty from UC Berkeley would teach them cutting-edge subjects, such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Renewable Generation Systems, and Cybersecurity, which are necessary to master the disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, contribute to the green economy transition, and promote climate change efforts.

“We believe that you will greatly benefit from this programme as we aim for technically savvy, competent and future employees who will lead our current and future initiatives. We are counting on you to be sincere, quality-focused, thoughtful, and transformative in your approaches and actions,” Al Tayer concluded, addressing the students.

Dr Yousef Al-Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA, said that DEWA is committed to developing the capabilities of its employees and encourages them to learn continuously. To achieve this, DEWA has established partnerships with several prestigious international universities and research centres. He noted that DEWA designed the Master’s Programme in Future Energy Systems & Technology in collaboration with UC Berkeley for Emirati employees to obtain a higher degree in a futuristic and unique domain that allows them to learn advanced topics. These enhance their skills and capabilities to respond to developments, keep pace with changes, and acquire the necessary skills to anticipate and shape the future.

