Dubai, UAE: As part of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s (DEWA) efforts to consolidate the foundations of sustainable excellence, HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, honoured 223 distinguished employees who won the Nujoom DEWA Awards 2023. The ceremony, which was held at the Palazzo Versace hotel in Dubai, was attended by DEWA’s Executive Vice Presidents, Vice Presidents, and other officials.

In his keynote speech at the ceremony, Al Tayer said that Nujoom DEWA awards reflects the organisation’s commitment to instil a culture of excellence and provide a work environment that stimulates positive competitiveness and encourages employees to give their best and contribute to consolidating the foundations of creativity and innovation. This aligns with the vision of the leader of excellence, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

“Excellence for us is a daily work programme implemented according to specific strategies and plans. DEWA has succeeded in institutionalising a culture of excellence based on total quality management and sustainable excellence standards to achieve the happiness of customers and society as a whole. The Nujoom DEWA Awards underline our firm commitment to honouring distinguished individuals, projects and initiatives that have made significant contributions in electricity, water and sustainability areas. The awards highlight the distinguished accomplishments of employees and their efforts, which will strengthen a culture of excellence to improve individual competency and develop corporate excellence across all operations and organisational levels. This is a part of the excellence system, which aims to define clear methods for rewarding employee performance and stimulating positive energy among individuals and divisions at DEWA,” said Al Tayer.

“We attach great importance to investing in our people, as they are the main pillar of success and excellence. We provide a work environment that promotes positive competition, innovation and creativity. In return, our employees spare no efforts to maximise the gains and continue DEWA’s journey of excellence in anticipating and shaping the future. This is achieved through pioneering projects and initiatives that follow a clear and comprehensive method based on innovation and turning challenges into promising opportunities. With these efforts, DEWA has become a role model and a global benchmark for excellence and efficiency. DEWA has achieved first place in various competitiveness indices. Last year, DEWA achieved the best operating and financial performance in its history,” added Al Tayer.

“I congratulate you all on your successes and exceptional achievements and thank you for your valued efforts. I urge you to continue the path of excellence and become role models to your colleagues. Together, you can contribute to DEWA’s excellence and by working as a team, we can achieve our vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving Net-Zero by 2050,” added Al Tayer addressing winners of the Nujoom DEWA Awards.

Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, explained that the Nujoom DEWA awards aim to consolidate the foundations of excellence among individuals and work teams in DEWA. This increases individual and corporate efficiency by adopting the international best practices, promoting a culture of organisational excellence and disseminating it among all DEWA employees.

Employees who won the Nujoom DEWA awards expressed their happiness at being honoured and praised the keenness of DEWA’s top management to recognise distinguished employees. They emphasised that DEWA provides a positive work environment that encourages individuals and work teams to achieve success and excellence.

Categories that were honoured included individual and administrative categories, the Happiest Work Environment, Health and Safety Award, the Share.K Award, the Best Cable Jointer, and graduates of the Field and Excellence Experts Programme.

