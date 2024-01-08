Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced that it resolved 100% of customer complaints in 2023. DEWA adopts comprehensive and innovative mechanisms to identify and understand customer needs through advanced and effective channels and tools to communicate with stakeholders to get their feedback and translate them into services and initiatives that meet their needs and exceed their expectations. DEWA welcomes customer suggestions and comments and handles them quickly and efficiently to find appropriate solutions that make them happier.

“In line with the vision of the wise leadership to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world, we have launched several initiatives to improve the customers’ experience based on total quality management and sustainable excellence standards to achieve the happiness of customers and society as a whole. We constantly develop our services and provide them through digital and innovative channels that are available anytime, anywhere. This saves the time and effort of customers and achieve their happiness. We also consider customers’ opinions and feedback as necessary tools for continuous improvement of its services and to achieve its vision to be a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving Net-Zero by 2050,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer noted that DEWA’s Customer Happiness Charter aims to engage stakeholders by adopting best practices and providing innovative and smart solutions to make them happier. As part of its efforts to promote transparency and benefit from feedback to achieve the best results and enhance customer happiness, DEWA has several channels to communicate with customers and the public. These include the Unified Interactive Platform between Dubai Government and its customers, DEWA’s website and smart app, surveys and focus groups, and creativity labs, among others.

In 2023, DEWA’s Customer Care Centre set an outstanding service quality level of 96.72%. DEWA maintained an average speed of answering calls in just 13 seconds. DEWA’s Customer Care Centre enables customers to contact DEWA through various communication channels, including calls, email, and video and text chats. Additionally, a dynamic IVR provides self-service options, enabling customers to apply for procedural and information services round the clock. An AI-powered dynamic menu identifies registered callers and their information and assigns the appropriate level of service to that customer based on their profile. It also provides call priority for special categories such as People of Determination and senior citizens.

DEWA provides the Ash’ir service round the clock for hearing-impaired customers to communicate using sign language. It also provides the Hayak service, an online text and video-chat service on DEWA’s smart app and website for customers to communicate directly with its call centre staff. Rammas, DEWA’s virtual employee, uses AI to answer written queries and audio chat in Arabic and English. It is available on the smart app, website, Facebook, Amazon’s Alexa, Google Home, robots, and DEWA’s WhatsApp verified account on 046019999. DEWA also provides the Smart Response Service for electricity and water technical notifications. It has several features such as self-diagnosis of interruptions and reducing steps to deal with complaints through DEWA’s smart app and website.

In 2022, DEWA’s Customer Care Centre ranked among the top three call centres in the assessment conducted by the Dubai Model Centre in partnership with Digital Dubai Authority. This was part of a wider ongoing evaluation by the Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services, to achieve its ‘Services 360’ vision and the Digital Transformation Strategy within the ‘one government’ concept. The result confirms DEWA’s excellence in providing its services according to the highest efficiency and reliability standards.

