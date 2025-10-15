​​​​​Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced that it has signed a total of ten Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) at GITEX Global 2025 aiming to accelerate the deployment of AI-powered urban management systems, smart mobility solutions, and digital innovation initiatives across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Several agreements were represented by two of the DMT’s affiliates – the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) and the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) – whose collaborations with industry leaders will accelerate innovation in transport infrastructure and real estate services that complement DMT’s wider urban development initiatives.

Highlighting the significance of the agreements, His Excellency Dr Saif Al Nasri, Acting Undersecretary at DMT, said: “These strategic partnerships strengthen the Emirate’s ability to adapt and grow in a rapidly evolving global landscape. By combining governmental expertise with cutting-edge solutions, we are building systems that evolve alongside the needs of our community, delivering improvements in safety, sustainability, and service quality. Together, we are shaping the future of Abu Dhabi, while setting new standards for smart, sustainable cities worldwide.”

DMT and Partners

DMT has signed agreements with e&, Analog Studios, Origen Technology, HIKVISION DMCC, and Capgemini to advance different facets of urban management and smart city development.

Under its MoU with e&, DMT will utilise AI-powered drones to enhance traffic monitoring, infrastructure inspections, 3D mapping, coastal analysis, flood response, and crowd control across Abu Dhabi. Leveraging secure 5G connectivity, they will operate beyond visual line of sight, transmitting live data to a centralised Drone Operations Centre and an Unmanned Traffic Management system.

Through its partnership with Analog Studios, a leading-edge computing company, the Department will support collaboration and coordination in digital twin and urban intelligence, command and control centres, intelligent agent enablement, robotics and field automation, and co-creation and strategic enablement.

With Origen Technology, an Abu Dhabi-invested technology company, DMT will jointly establish a unified Smart City Platform to enable intelligent governance and inter-departmental coordination, in addition to a unified digital services portal so residents and businesses can easily access the Department’s services, thus increasing operational efficiencies and enhancing users’ experiences. The agreement further includes establishing an AI platform to support data-driven innovation in urban planning and service delivery, alongside a centralised, AI-powered Video Management System with AI-based analytics to bolster public safety and traffic oversight.

Meanwhile, the MoU with HIKVISION DMCC - a leading supplier of innovative video security products and solutions – will foster cooperation to advance technological innovation in smart cities, data, AI, and cloud transformation, and to implement proof-of-concept models in key developmental projects.

Finally, DMT’s collaboration with Capgemini, a leading organisation specialising in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, will accelerate the deployment of scalable AI solutions within the municipal and transport sectors, covering public service delivery, infrastructure management, and urban innovation.

ITC and Partners

ITC’s partnership with K2, a UAE-based technological company, will drive the development and deployment of Smart Mobility Systems, ranging from autonomous robotaxis, robosweepers, and robodelivery units to automated valet parking, as well as other emerging autonomous technologies and air taxis. The collaboration also encompasses feasibility studies, regulatory frameworks, and research into AI-driven fleet management, along with public engagement programmes.

Its agreement with Tatweer Middle East & Africa– a leading organisation in smart city and intelligent transport solutions - will drive the development of advanced smart transport technologies to boost safety, efficiency, and commuting experiences across Abu Dhabi’s mobility network. The collaboration will focus on joint research and development to create and test innovative solutions, such as Vehicle-to-Infrastructure communication, smart traffic management, and connected and autonomous vehicles to accelerate innovation in the transport sector.

The Centre also entered into a cooperation framework with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority and Abu Dhabi Maritime to facilitate and expedite the issuance of permits for wireless devices for marine craft in the Emirate by streamlining application and approval processes. As part of the entities’ joint efforts, advanced digital tools will be deployed to improve operational efficiency and ensure compliance with regulatory standards to enhance maritime safety and improve services for vessel operators, while strengthening the sector’s competitiveness regionally and globally.

ADREC and Partners

ADREC has signed two strategic MoUs — one with Etihad Credit Bureau and another with e& — to advance data integration, customer experience, and digital innovation in the real estate sector.

ADREC’s MoU with the Etihad Credit Bureau will facilitate the secure sharing of financial and credit data to support data-driven decision-making while ensuring compliance with legislation. Meanwhile, ADREC’s partnership with e& aims to leverage digital innovation to enhance customer experiences and drive digital transformation between real estate and telecommunications sectors.

The agreements unveiled at GITEX Global 2025 mark a forward-looking approach that prioritises innovation as a driver of urban evolution. By fostering cross-sector collaboration and embracing emerging technologies, the Emirate is positioning itself to lead the global shift toward smarter, more sustainable, and more resilient cities.