Abu Dhabi, UAE - The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has launched its Future Hub, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s global leadership in urban governance and affirming its role in driving its future-forward development.

DMT’s Future Hub’s first collaboration is with MIT’s Senseable City Lab, a leading research group focused on the interaction between cities, people, and technology. The two organisations will concentrate on conducting research, analysing data, and promoting effective knowledge exchange.

Commenting on the launch, His Excellency Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of DMT, said: “As Abu Dhabi continues to grow and prosper, technology-driven solutions that harness innovation to empower our citizens, residents, and businesses become ever-more important. DMT is committed to providing our people with the tools and the environment they need to succeed, and the new DMT Future Hub is another step in reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s global leadership in progressive urban development.’’

The DMT Future Hub is dedicated to fostering metropolitan growth, intelligent solutions, and enhancing liveability in Abu Dhabi. Through strategic partnerships with leading local, regional, and global institutions, it aims to achieve key outcomes, such as jointly authored research publications and establishing practical and impactful frameworks that can be rolled out across the Emirate. It also provides workshops and training programmes for employees to enhance their skills while promoting a culture of continuous learning.

His Excellency Fady ElBorno, Executive Director - Strategic Affairs, DMT said: "The DMT Future Hub represents a bold step forward in our commitment to creating a world-class liveable environment. We aim to pioneer solutions that will significantly improve the quality of life for our residents while creating a model of 21st century city planning that can be replicated around the world."

Through this initiative, DMT remains dedicated to delivering outstanding infrastructure and services that promote city growth. To further support this vision, the Department will also partner with other leading institutions to explore urban sustainability and innovation, aimed at creating resilient and smart cities.

About the DMT Future Hub

The DMT Future Hub in Abu Dhabi serves as a beacon for sustainable urban development and smart city solutions. By leveraging the expertise of leading local, regional, and global institutions, the Hub fosters cutting-edge research, fosters transformative knowledge sharing, and drives groundbreaking solutions.

Its mission is to elevate liveability, mobility, and sustainability across the Emirate, creating interconnected and thriving communities.

About the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT)

Established in 2019, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) was created by merging the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities with the Department of Transport.

DMT’s mandate is simple: devising, delivering, and developing services that enable the entire Abu Dhabi community to realise its full potential, while strengthening the Emirate’s reputation as world-class destination to live, work, and visit. Empowered by the values of good governance, the department actively supports the Abu Dhabi government's ambition to spearhead progressive urban planning and transportation, resulting in economic growth and transformative investments across the Emirate.

From infrastructure, facilities, and transportation to pedestrian and cycling pathways, parks, schools, places of worship, and more, DMT strives to meet every resident's needs and enhance their overall quality of life.

This is achieved by providing efficient services across three regional municipalities - Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra – and overseeing the ongoing development of the Emirate’s land, air, and maritime transport networks.

Driven by innovation and sustainability, the DMT aims to build smart cities, adapt to change, and sustain prosperity for future generations across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

