Sharjah: The close economic and cultural ties between Sharjah and Costa Rica are being consolidated further with the ongoing efforts of the Department of Government Relations (DGR) in strengthening mutual relations with the Central American country and encouraging investments between the two sides in vital sectors.

In line with Sharjah’s continued endeavours to build bridges of cultural cooperation with nations and cities that share its diligent focus on culture, education, and innovation, DGR is building on the long-standing cultural and historical ties the emirate shares with Costa Rica to bolster and deepen diplomatic and cultural ties.

The strong cultural relations between Sharjah and Costa Rica are also serving as a strong base for enhancing economic cooperation through the mutual exchange of expertise and collaboration across a spectrum of industries including culture, science, technology, and economy.

Strengthening bonds of friendship

Over the past year, the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah has been welcoming high-level delegations from Costa Rica to explore collaboration prospects in the attractive economic and foreign direct investment landscape of the emirate and offer insights into the opportunities to partner together across numerous sectors that are flourishing under Sharjah’s comprehensive economic and social development strategy.

More recently, a delegation led by Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of DGR, visited Costa Rica to explore further opportunities for collaboration and knowledge transfer in sectors of trade, education and tourism.

The Sharjah delegation was welcomed at the Presidential Palace in the capital San Jose in May this year where they met His Excellency Rodrigo Chaves, the newly elected President of the Republic of Costa Rica, and the ministerial team to discuss ways to consolidate collaboration in key economic and development sectors.

During the visit to the Central American country, the Sharjah delegation also held meetings with senior officials from Costa Rica, including Carlos Alvarado Quesada, former President of Costa Rica. The meetings were held in the presence of Francisco Chacon Hernandez, Ambassador of the Republic of Costa Rica to the UAE.

Shared commitment to high-growth and sustainable sectors

Outlining how the sustainable development strategy of Sharjah, developed under the direction of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, has fostered resilience and continued growth in the emirate, Sheikh Fahim also discussed the shared commitment of the emirate and Costa Rica in the field of climate action. The DGR Chairman lauded Costa Rica’s plan to protect its oceans and become a carbon-neutral (C-neutral) country and called for boosting cooperation in sectors that will contribute to sustainable economic growth.

During the visit, the delegation highlighted the immense scope of investment opportunities for SMEs and multinational entities to scale up and grow in the region and capitalise on Sharjah’s strategic geographic location, modern and distinguished transport and logistics infrastructure, and its investor-friendly policies and services.

Sheikh Fahim also met with key officials of the Costa Rican Investment Promotion Agency (CINDE) and the Costa Rican Foreign Trade Promoter (PROCOMER). The two parties explored opportunities for collaboration and exchange of expertise and experiences in sectors such as trade, education, and tourism. They discussed mechanisms for implementing joint economic projects, and ways to reinforce the investment environment through harnessing innovation and technology in development projects.

Earlier this year in March, DGR hosted a high-level delegation from Costa Rica in Sharjah and discussed ways of strengthening economic partnerships and trade between the two sides while also reinforcing Sharjah’s global status as a top destination for investment, work and living.

In September 2021, the Department of Government Relations had organised a week-long celebration at The House of Wisdom in Sharjah to mark the 200th year of independence of Costa Rica and to honour the nation’s culture and diversity. The bicentennial celebrations also served to foster greater intercultural understanding and explore new business and investment partnerships with Sharjah and the UAE.

