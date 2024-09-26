The event brought together over 100 creators worldwide and drew more than 3,000 visitors spanning across diverse audiences.

House of Artisans presented a unique handcrafted piece, emphasising DCT Abu Dhabi’s efforts to preserve the emirate’s culture heritage, contributing to the UAE’s creative ecosystem.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi’s House of Artisans has successfully concluded its participation at the “Revelations China” exhibition in Beijing, an International Biennial of Crafts and Creation which showcased hundreds of creators around the world and their exceptionally unique pieces. Held as part of Beijing Design Week 2024, China’s sole national creative design event took place between September 19 to 23, 2024 at Beijing’s National Agricultural Exhibition Centre.

This year, Revelations came to China, bringing together international artistic directors, architects, decorators, gallery owners, foundations, institutions, and more. Their participation in this year's exhibition marked a thrilling new chapter for both DCT Abu Dhabi and the House of Artisans, building upon the success of their presence at the prestigious fifth edition in Paris in 2022.

At the heart of the House of Artisans' exhibition was "Al Shedad", a captivating furniture piece that transcends mere functionality to embody the spirit of Emirati heritage and sustainable design. Inspired by the ingenious seating solutions employed by Bedouin nomads, Al Shedad serves as a powerful symbol of DCT Abu Dhabi's commitment to preserving traditional craftsmanship in a modern world. Al Shedad seamlessly blends traditional weaving techniques with contemporary aesthetics, resulting in a piece that is both visually appealing and environmentally conscious.

Presented at the China edition, produced specifically for this exhibition, this piece paid homage to the similarities between Chinese traditional crafts and Emirati crafts through the Al Shedad product. This edition was inspired by the historical textiles of China and their connection to Al-Sadu techniques. This edition was influenced by one of the most known textiles which were patterned silks known as “Jin” (錦). The textiles used a technique similar to Al-Sadu, creating geometric forms and patterns. The chosen pattern for Al Shedad resembled the “Uwairjan” pattern in Al-Sadu, reflecting the dynamic geometric designs, just as “Jin” textiles, The Chinese edition of Al Shedad paid homage to these designs. It was composed of sustainable material originating from the United Arab Emirates and crafted from discarded branches of date palm trees. The color palette chosen for the Al Shedad China Edition was derived from common popular colors in Chinese textiles, as well as contemporary preferences.

The exhibition provided a global platform for the House of Artisans to showcase its dedication to empowering Emirati artisans and celebrating their invaluable contributions to the nation's cultural heritage. By placing Al Shedad at the forefront, the organization underscored its commitment to sustainability, demonstrating how age-old traditions can inspire innovative and eco-conscious design solutions for the future. Visitors were also able to explore live demonstration of Sadu weaving by artisans who have inherited the craft intergenerationally.

The House of Artisans’ participation in this transcontinental exhibition underscores DCT Abu Dhabi’s continued commitment to promoting, preserving, and protecting the UAE’s rich cultural heritage. By showcasing authentic Emirati craftsmanship to a global audience, DCT Abu Dhabi and the House of Artisans illuminate the beauty and significance of these traditions while safeguarding the skills and knowledge essential to their survival. This commitment remains paramount as the nation invests in its creative economy, ensuring a flourishing future for Emirati artistry.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. DCT Abu Dhabi cements the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture, creative and tourism industries.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, please visit: dct.gov.ae and visitabudhabi.ae and abudhabiculture.ae.

About House Of Artisans

House of Artisans is a focal point for the celebration, promotion and preservation of the intangible heritage of the UAE. In 2011, UNESCO listed the Al Sadu [weaving] craft on its List of Intangible Cultural Elements for Urgent Safeguarding, and House of Artisans was founded as a coordinated effort to protect and support this and other traditional Emirati crafts and those who practice them.

With locations in Al Hosn, Abu Dhabi’s historic and cultural centre, and in Al Ain, the venues serve as a center of not only preserving and displaying the traditional crafts of the United Arab Emirates but enabling the all-important transmission of knowledge and skills around these crafts, ensuring their future survival. House of Artisans aims to bring the traditional crafts of the past to the heart of contemporary culture, and offers training courses, educational workshops and other public events for all ages.

