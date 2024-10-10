Abu Dhabi, UAE: Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi is inviting the public to nominate beloved longstanding establishments for the fourth edition of the annual Urban Treasures accolade. The awards commemorate businesses or establishments that continue to serve the emirate as ‘historically significant cultural gems’.

The nominations will be open until November 10. All members of the public are encouraged to nominate their preferred ‘Urban Treasure’, including but not limited to cafes, restaurants, bakeries, sweet shops, textile stores, tailors, perfumeries, jewellers, pharmacies, and photography studios that have been operating in the emirate of Abu Dhabi for 20 years or more.

By the end of a six-month shortlisting process, the 15 chosen establishments will be honoured at the Urban Treasures Awards 2025 in recognition of their long-standing dedication to strengthening the social and cultural fabric of the city and shaping its unique identity.

The annual initiative by DCT Abu Dhabi, now in its fourth year, recognises the significance of decades’ old homegrown businesses that have moulded Abu Dhabi into the diverse, modern city it is today, fostering a sense of community and connection among citizens and residents. It is also part of a wider commitment by DCT Abu Dhabi to promote, preserve, and protect the multiple facets of emirate’s cultural heritage, increasing awareness of the everyday establishments that have contributed to its growth as a destination.

Is there an establishment in Abu Dhabi that feels like a timeless treasure? A tailor, a bakery, a restaurant - etched in your memories and the emirate's heart? We invite you to nominate this cherished landmark for formal recognition, celebrating its enduring legacy and invaluable contribution to the cultural tapestry of Abu Dhabi.

The Urban Treasures Awards offer a variety of benefits and support to establishments, including branded promotional kits to highlight their Urban Treasures designation among residents and tourists.

Nominations for Urban Treasures 2025 can be submitted on the following online form here. For more information about Urban Treasures, or to find out which establishments have been recognized as Urban Treasures in past years, please visit: https://abudhabiculture.ae/en/experience/historic-landmarks/urban-treasures.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. DCT Abu Dhabi cements the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture, creative and tourism industries.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, please visit: dct.gov.ae and visitabudhabi.ae and abudhabiculture.ae.

Media Contact

Ishita Singh

Account Executive, Memac Ogilvy

Email: ishita.singh@ogilvy.com