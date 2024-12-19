Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, the regulatory body of the social sector in the emirate, has reimagined life skills training programmes in the social sector that come within the framework of the Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy (2023-2025), and are part of the pillars of the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031.

These programmes target all age groups across different nationalities, in addition to specific programmes dedicated to Emiratis, and are being implemented using various methodologies to reach the target audience.

The DCD stressed on the significance of these programmes, which aim to foster personal and community development, by unifying design and implementation standards for entities providing and implementing the programmes. By doing so, they contribute to improving the quality of life for all society members in the emirate across various areas of life.

The DCD also highlighted the value of life skills training programmes, emphasising their long-term social and economic benefits. It also underscored the importance of enhancing the vital role of partner entities from public, private, and third-sector institutions, which implement these programmes. The DCD reiterated its commitment to supporting partners in ensuring their programmes meet the highest quality standards, awarding quality marks in three categories — bronze, silver, and gold — based on the level of compliance with these standards.

Her Excellency Dr. Layla Abdulaziz Al Hyas, Executive Director of the Community Development Sector at DCD, stated, “The importance of life skills continues to increase, because of its significant impact on social and economic sectors in the long term. Life skills programmes reflect the DCD’s commitment to enhancing quality of life within the Abu Dhabi community by developing essential life skills, encompassing a wide range of personal, psychological, and social capabilities. These programmes empower individuals at difference stages of life to learn, make informed decisions, and lead fulfilling lives, which contributes to comprehensive and positive social transformation.”

She added: “Life skills are essential to improving the quality of life. Recognising the importance of providing life skills programmes based on the highest, well-researched standards, and in line with the DCD’s commitment to exceptional programme design and implementation that ensures effective and sustainable results, a quality assurance framework for life skills training programme has been introduced. This framework aims to raise awareness among entities that provide the programmes about the importance of unifying implementation and evaluation of programme quality through clear standards. By doing so, we ensure maximum benefits for participants, helping them enhance their skills, in addition to providing innovative solutions to the challenges faced by community members.”

Evaluation of the design and implementation of programmes

The first phase of the plan to evaluate the quality of the design and implementation of life skills training programmes was launched in May 2024. This phase included interactive meetings with several key entities, including the Family Development Foundation, the Family Care Authority, the Early Childhood Authority, and the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an. The objective was to discuss the life skills training programmes they implement, highlight their significance to Abu Dhabi’s social sector, and foster a shared understanding of the quality needed for both the design and implementation of these programmes.

During these meetings, a checklist of quality standards for completion by the relevant entities was distributed, and the vision for the work was clarified, emphasising both self-evaluation and external evaluation. This approach follows a working methodology that is designed to ensure participation, credibility, and ownership of improvement plans to achieve the desired quality levels. To support this goal, the DCD collaborated with an external consultant to facilitate a participatory and interactive process with the entities involved, conduct the external evaluation, and develop improvement plans.

Life skills encompass a range of basic abilities, psychological and social competencies, skill development, and strengthening of family bonds. They also include preparing young people for marriage, encouraging community engagement and volunteerism, and developing personal, professional, and financial skills. These skills enable individuals at all life stages to gain knowledge, make informed decisions, and lead fulfilling lives, ultimately empowering them to drive positive change within their communities.

The basic features of life skills training include the provision of a structured and systematic educational experience, featuring organised workshops and sessions, aimed at achieving measurable outcomes within a set timeframe. These programmes stand out by not being limited to providing information; but by being focussed on developing at least one skill across various areas, including knowledge, abilities, attitudes, and behaviours, within the areas of learning, personal development, effective citizenship, and work readiness. In learning, they emphasise innovation, critical thinking, and problem-solving. In personal development, they focus on self-control, adaptability, and communication. In the area of effective citizenship, they promote respect for diversity, empathy, and participation. For work readiness, they centre on cooperation, negotiation, and decision-making skills.

19 Life Skills Training Programme

Nineteen programmes have been identified targeting children, youth, families, elderlies, and the community at large. These programmes include: "Ghayah" Financial Literacy Programme supervised by the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an; the Mental Health and the Positive Discipline in Everyday Parenting Programmes supervised by the Early Childhood Authority; "Kafu" for Capacity building programme implemented by the Family Care Authority, in addition to a wide range of programmes offered by the Family Development Foundation. These programmes include: Sound Financial Planning, Al Dar Children and Youth Club, Planning for Social and Professional Future, Premarital Preparation, Entrepreneurship Ambassadors, Enhancing the Role of Men in Parenting, Positive Parenting skills in both childhood and adolescence, Better Family Life Forum, the Dialogue Council, Social Responsibility Ambassadors, Family-Work Balance, Digital Rehabilitation, and Barakat Al-Dar Social Club. Finally, “Medeem” initiative implemented under the umbrella of the Department of Community Development.

Enhancing Quality of Life

The life skills training programmes align with the Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy (2023-2025), which aims to strengthen family bonds by fostering a stable, cohesive society and promoting quality family time. The strategy also supports parental care by enhancing parenting and cognitive skills, creating a positive work environment, and empowering the elderly through strengthened community connections and necessary care. Additionally, it promotes financial literacy by encouraging responsible financial behaviour and retirement readiness.

These programmes are also in line with the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, which aims to promote an advanced country with vibrant cities and communities, a sustainable lifestyle that preserves national resources, and a cohesive society. The strategy prioritises strong, stable families, robust mental health, and essential life skills for all, ensuring every individual within the community thrives.

The Department of Community Development intends to implement its promotional campaign for these programmes through introductory videos and awareness posts on social media, in addition to comprehensive media coverage through traditional and electronic media, with the aim of raising awareness about the importance of training in various life skills and encouraging the parties concerned with implementing these programs to adhere to quality standards, and encouraging all members of society to participate in and join the programmes.

Those wishing to join one of the life skills training programmes can visit the Department of Community Development’s website (addcd.gov.ae) to explore which ones suit them, learn about the eligibility criteria, and how to register online to start their journey towards a better future.

About the Department of Community Development

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) was established in 2018 to govern the social and community-development sector through a set of policies, strategies, systems, and standards. The Department aims to improve the quality of life in the emirate and provide a dignified life for all, through high-quality, impactful, and efficient services. One of DCD's priorities is to raise awareness about social issues pertinent to Abu Dhabi and its people and find innovative solutions.

