Abu Dhabi-UAE: In preparation for the "Union Fortress 10" military parade, a delegation from the organizing committee visited eight schools from Al Ain Education Zone, spanning various educational stages. The visit included extending invitations to students, teachers and school administration staff to attend the "Union Fortress 10" military parade.

Taking place on Saturday, December 14, at Al Ain International Airport, the military parade will offer the attendees an opportunity to take a closer look at the capabilities of the UAE Armed Forces and their vital role in defending the nation and safeguarding its hard-won gains.

The visit aimed to foster national pride and deepen the sense of belonging among youth. The delegation presented an overview of the progress achieved by "Union Fortress" since its launch in 2017, demonstrating the strength and readiness of the UAE Armed Forces.

Students were also introduced to some military vehicles in service, which captured their interest and enthusiasm. The visit also included distribution of commemorative gifts featuring the UAE Armed Forces logo and the national flag, with particular attention given to students of determination as part of this unique experience.

Schools visited during the tour included Al Tumouh School – Cycle 1, Maryam bint Sultan School – Cycle 2, Al Shaheen School, Al Foa’a School, Emirates National School, Emirates Falcon International Private School, Al Ittihad National School, and Zayed Higher Organization.

The visits concluded with group photos of students, delegation members, and military vehicles, documenting these patriotic memories that symbolize the strong connection between the UAE Armed Forces and the community.