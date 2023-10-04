Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed a delegation from the US Consulate General of in Dubai. The delegation included Frank Joseph, Principal Commercial Counselor; Nasereddine Gouami, Commercial Advisor; and Courtney LaCroix, Economic Counselor. The delegation also included representatives of major American auto makers including General Motors, Ford, Tesla, and Stellantis (Dodge/Chrysler).

The visit aimed to exchange experiences and best practices regarding infrastructure for supplying electric cars with energy, and to learn about DEWA’s Green Charger initiative. DEWA launched the initiative in 2014 in line with the Smart Dubai initiative launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world.

Al Tayer welcomed the American delegation and talked about DEWA’s projects and initiatives to increase the share of renewable and clean energy in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. One of the key projects DEWA is implementing to achieve this goal is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world with a planned capacity of 5,000 Megawatts by 2030.

Al Tayer explained that the Green Charger initiative supports Dubai’s Carbon Abatement Strategy, which aims to reduce carbon emissions by 30% by 2030 as well as the Emirate’s strategic goals in terms of sustainability and air quality. The Green Charger initiative also supports the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

DEWA’s continuous development of the Green Charger initiative using the latest technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, has encouraged the use of environmentally friendly electric vehicles. The initiative provides smart and innovative solutions that guarantee customers a smooth and fast experience. This supports DEWA’s efforts to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions in the transport sector as well as consolidate Dubai’s position as a global hub for green economy and sustainable development. DEWA’s robust public charging network has contributed to the growth of EVs in the Emirate. DEWA has successfully installed over 380 Green Chargers, providing access to more than 700 charging points throughout Dubai.

The American delegation commended DEWA's commitment to sustainable development and the Green Charger initiative for electric vehicles. They expressed interest in enhancing cooperation, exchanging knowledge, experiences, and best practices in developing sustainable transportation solutions and exploring potential areas of cooperation in electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

