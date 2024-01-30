Abu Dhabi, UAE: A delegation from the UAE Accountability Authority UAEAA, led by His Excellency Humaid Obaid Abushibs, President of UAEAA, visited the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, "Nazaha” and the General Court of Audit.

The delegation met with prominent Saudi officials, including His Excellency Mazin bin​ Ibrahim AL-Kahmous​, President of the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority, and His Excellency Dr. Hussam Abdulmohsen Alangari, President of the General Court of Audit (GCA). The visit reflects UAEAA’s commitment to enhancing strategic cooperation and bilateral relations with entities concerned with auditing, integrity, transparency, and accountability both regionally and globally.

The meetings provided opportunities for valuable exchanges of experiences and discussions on ways to coordinate and establish mechanisms for developing frameworks of cooperation.

Commenting on the visit, His Excellency Humaid Obaid Abushibs, President of the UAE Accountability Authority, emphasized the strategic significance of this visit, recognizing it as a key step in bolstering strategic ties between UAEAA, Nazaha, and the General Court of Audit. He highlighted the UAEAA's commitment to promoting continuous cooperation and joint initiatives aimed at upholding principles of integrity, transparency, and accountability to protect public resources.