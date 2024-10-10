Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi has announced a revised volunteering policy aimed at enhancing community participation and streamlining the volunteer experience. The updated policy seeks to foster a more inclusive and efficient volunteering environment that aligns with professional standards and preserves UAE’s cultural heritage.

The policy introduces simplified procedures and enhanced flexibility for volunteers registering through the Emirates Volunteers platform. New measures include clearer guidelines on volunteer roles and responsibilities, increased transparency through timely logging of volunteer hours, and strengthened protections for all involved parties.

His Excellency Mohamed Al Balooshi, Executive Director of the Community Engagement and Sports Sector at DCD, said, “These updates are designed to increase volunteer participation across various sectors and strengthen the spirit of community engagement, ensuring a more unified approach to societal development.”

In 2023, Abu Dhabi recorded over 873,787 volunteer hours, a 63% increase from the previous year, highlighting the growing impact of community involvement. The Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an and Emirates Foundation are key partners in this initiative, supporting volunteerism through various platforms and programmes to build a resilient and cohesive society.

Through various initiatives, Ma’an fosters a culture of volunteering by creating opportunities and developing programmes that address community needs in collaboration with government, private, and third sector entities. H.E Maysa Alnuwais, Executive Director at Ma’an, stated, “This policy will enhance our efforts to create impactful volunteering opportunities that address social priorities, contributing to the overall well-being of Abu Dhabi communities. By empowering volunteers, we not only address pressing social challenges but also strengthen the fabric of our society.”

Emirates Foundation encourages volunteerism and facilitates access to opportunities through the Volunteers.ae platform. The Foundation also motivates entities and volunteer teams to share their initiatives on the platform, broadening the scope and impact of volunteer work in Abu Dhabi. His Excellency Ahmed Taleb Al Shamsi, CEO of Emirates Foundation, stated, “The updated volunteering policy not only streamlines the volunteer process but also revitalizes the spirit of volunteerism and strengthens our community’s commitment to giving. This initiative lays the groundwork for a more engaged and dedicated society that values and preserves our cultural heritage.”

To view the Volunteering Policy in Abu Dhabi: volunteering-policy-ENGLISH-OCT2024.pdf (addcd.gov.ae)

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) was established in 2018 to govern the social and community-development sector through a set of policies, strategies, systems, and standards. The Department aims to improve the quality of life in the emirate and provide a dignified life for all, through high-quality, impactful, and efficient services. One of DCD’s priorities is to raise awareness about social issues pertinent to Abu Dhabi and its people and find innovative solutions.

