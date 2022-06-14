Hamad Al Dhaheri: Agreement offers opportunity to monitor and anticipate social issues through innovative solutions

Khaled Al Dhaheri : The memorandum is a major step forward in adopting initiatives that enhance social responsibility

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities (MBZUH) to enhance collaboration in monitoring, analyzing and anticipating social issues in Abu Dhabi. The agreement aims to develop innovative solutions, in line with international best practice, to address various issues related to jurisprudence, philosophy, ethics, languages ​​and the humanities to enable both parties to help provide a better quality of life for all as envisioned by the late Sheikh Zayed.

The memorandum was signed by His Excellency Engineer Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of DCD, and His Excellency Dr. Khaled Salem Al Dhaheri, Chancellor of MBZUH, in the presence of other officials from both entities.

H.E. Eng. Al Dhaheri said: “This memorandum is part of our efforts to exchange expertise and knowledge in the community development sector with a prominent national university in Abu Dhabi. This will help us strengthen our societal fabric through studying and anticipating various social phenomena and challenges as our community includes diverse nationalities, cultures, and traditions. We are confident that the collaboration with MBZUH will help us achieve this goal given the university’s outstanding academic programmes and high-level research methods.”

“The MoU entails conducting joint social studies with a positive impact on the quality of life, sharing data and training employees from both sides. At DCD, we have sufficient field experience to equip students at MBZUH with the skills they need to produce highly impactful results through the analysis, monitoring and anticipating of social phenomena and issues. In addition to developing a competent talent pool that contributes to the development of society, the MoU will facilitate collaboration in terms of logistics, human capital and technical and research resources to achieve our shared goals. Furthermore, it will help achieve the Volunteering Policy in Abu Dhabi that was launched last year to create specialisation-based volunteering opportunities for university students and graduates.

“The agreement will go a long way in achieving DCD’s objective of shaping an active and responsible society based on the values ​​of tolerance, participation and solidarity, while increasing the sense of belongingness to society and national identity. We seek to achieve this goal through conducting workshops and scientific studies that promote social cohesion and knowledge sharing in society through scientific cooperation in religious tolerance programmes related to places of worship for non-Muslims in Abu Dhabi Emirate.” Eng. Al Dhaheri added.

For his part, H.E. Dr. Khaled Al Dhaheri, Chancellor of the University stressed that the MoU represents both parties’ desire to strengthen their strategic partnership to serve the local community by adopting initiatives that improve the quality of services through a clear scientific and research-based approach and a common vision that takes into account strict privacy considerations and the cultural diversity of the UAE which is home to more than 200 nationalities. “Our community members belong to diverse cultures and different customs, and the state fully embraces them in perfect harmony by providing all the necessities that will enable them to enjoy a better quality of life. This agreement seeks to supporting the efforts of the DCD to anticipate social phenomena and challenges that will help achieve its vision of strengthening our society’s social fabric,” he added.

Dr. Al Dhaheri pointed out that the MoU will pave the way for broader areas of cooperation and coordination between Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities and the Department of Community Development and is a true embodiment of both organizations’ determination to synchronize efforts and enhance existing cooperation to better serve the community, while at the same time fulfill the government’s mandate for more interagency partnership and encourage the spirit of volunteerism in the country. “The memorandum represents a major step forward in adopting initiatives that enhance social responsibility and pave the way for a new phase of strategic partnership that will have a positive impact on the efforts of both parties in this matter,” he continued.

In collaborating with the DCD, Dr. Al Dhaheri stressed that the university is fulfilling its commitment to social responsibility, in addition to consolidating its academic role in supporting the development of higher education in the country especially in the field of jurisprudence, philosophy, ethics, languages ​​and humanities as well as preserving the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed. “This also presents a fantastic opportunity for our students to be involved in conducting studies and research that will lead to a better understanding and anticipation of social issues and phenomena in Abu Dhabi, the results of which will provide significant inputs in developing plans and programs that will enhance social services in the emirate. “We will spare no effort to implement the terms of the memorandum of understanding and carry it forward to achieve its lofty ambitions,” Dr. Al Dhaheri ended.

About the Department of Community Development

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) was established in 2018 to govern the social and community-development sector through a set of policies, strategies, systems, and standards. The Department aims to improve the quality of life in the emirate and provide a dignified life for all, through high-quality, impactful, and efficient services. One of DCD’s priorities is to raise awareness about social issues pertinent to Abu Dhabi and its people and find innovative solutions.

There are 4 main entities under the umbrella of DCD, namely: Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (ADSSA), Authority of Social Contribution - (Ma'an), Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering, and Humanitarian Care - (Ewa'a), and Family Care Authority (FCA). The department also collaborates with 7 partners in the community development sector in Abu Dhabi to achieve the desired goals. These entities include Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO), Zayed House for Islamic Culture (ZHIC), Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), Family Development Foundation (FDF), The Social Care and Minors Affairs Foundation (SCMAF), Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA), and Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA).

About Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities:

Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Humanities is a public university in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, with an independent legal personality and full legal capacity to act, according to the issued law, No. 20, in 2020.

The university aims to enhance the development of knowledge and research by offering academic programs in the humanities as well as social and philosophical sciences leading to Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctorate degrees. It endeavors to become a prestigious center for academic excellence in the world in the field of human, social and philosophical sciences. In particular, it seeks to provide distinguished academic programs in Arabic Language & Literature as well as Islamic Studies, offering different tracks of concentrations, to present Islam and Arab culture in a civilized and humane way, disseminate the virtues of tolerance, love and respect for human rights, and uphold the values ​​of moderation and openness to different cultures and peoples around the world.