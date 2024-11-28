Abu Dhabi, 28th November 2024 – The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD) has announced its participation in the Mother of the Nation (MOTN) Festival 2024 in it’s 8th edition. Taking place in Al Dhafra and Al Ain from 28th November to 2nd December, and on the Abu Dhabi Corniche from 6th December to 31st December, DCD’s participation aims to spotlight the role and mission of the Medeem initiative and the Emirati Family Growth Programme ‘Numou’ in the development of Emirati families.

The two initiatives form part of DCD’s efforts to strengthen family stability within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, nurture the next generation, and facilitate the development of the local community.

Visitors to the family festival will be able to visit the DCD booth at the festival and have the opportunity to learn about the objectives of Medeem and gain further insights into its four pillars: the Medem Center for Family Nurturing, the Medeem Model for Women’s Weddings, the Medeem Benefits Programme, and the Medeem Digital Platform. The services of Numou, the Emirati Family Growth Programme that aims to encourage Emirati citizens to marry and have children, will also be highlighted at the DCD booth. Championed by various partners, the programme's services include Facilitated Marriage Loan, Provision of Temporary Housing for Newlyweds, Maternity Leave Support for Women Working in the Private Sector, Home Visit to support new mothers, Loan Partial Deduction Initiative, and Extending Housing Loan Repayment Period.

H.E. Dr. Mona Al Mansoori, Director of the Medeem initiative at the Department of Community Development, invites families to visit the DCD booth, and to learn more about the services that are offered by both initiatives.

She said: “Taking place in Al Dhafra, Al Ain, and Abu Dhabi, the eighth edition of the MOTN Festival provides a valuable opportunity for us to engage with hundreds of families from across the emirate and the UAE, and provide them with an understanding of the Medeem and Numou initiatives and their role in nurturing family stability, and providing citizens with and the comprehensive services they need to build happy and healthy families that contributes to a stronger community in Abu Dhabi.”

Her Excellency added: "The 'Medeem' initiative and the 'Nomou' programme embody the vision of the Department of Community Development in enhancing the quality of life for Emirati families and supporting their stability by providing innovative and comprehensive solutions. We always strive to empower Emirati families with the tools and knowledge to help them build a sustainable future for themselves and their children. Thus, the festival serves as a perfect opportunity to showcase our efforts and raise awareness about the importance of the family's role in achieving comprehensive community development."

Hosted under the theme ‘OUT OF THIS WORLD’, the MOTN Festival 2024 will feature more than 350 family experiences. Hosted for four days in Al Dhafra and Al Ain and 26 days on the Abu Dhabi Corniche, DCD’s participation in the festival furthers its ambition to promote community valuesand encourage the development of a cohesive society.

DCD invites every member of the community to visit its stands at the festival, and to support the department by spreading awareness about the pivotal role that families play in developing a cohesive and stable society.

For more information about the Medeem and Numou initiatives, please visit medeem.gov.ae or follow @medeem_ae on Instagram.

About the Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi

Established in 2018, DCD focuses on enhancing the quality of life in Abu Dhabi by regulating and advancing the social sector through strategic policies, standards, and services that meet the needs of all community members.

About Medeem

Launched by DCD, the Medeem initiative promotes the formation of healthy families and the preservation of Emirati traditions. Inspired by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s values, Medeem encourages authentic wedding practices and provides ongoing support to couples and families, building a strong foundation for UAE society’s stability and growth.