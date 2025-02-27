Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) and the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen their efforts with the aim of regulating drone operations to ensure the safety of Dubai’s airspace. This MoU supports the emirate’s goal of fostering greater cooperation to enhance services by sharing expertise for the common good.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of the DCAA, and His Excellency Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of the IACAD, in the presence of senior officials from both entities.

It establishes a framework for IACAD’s use of drones, improving coordination between both organizations. The MoU also outlines essential mechanisms for joint initiatives intended to ensure regulatory compliance and uphold established aviation safety standards, thereby facilitating seamless task execution.

Commenting on the partnership, His Excellency Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi said:

"This MoU reinforces our commitment to advancing Dubai’s aviation ecosystem through innovation and regulatory excellence. DCAA is responsible for managing the safe use of drones across the emirate, in close coordination with other government bodies. By working together, we can achieve superior operational effectiveness and guarantee security in our evolving sector."

His Excellency Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi affirmed that the pact marks a strategic step towards leveraging emerging technologies to refine service delivery in line with the laws and regulations of Dubai. He emphasized IACAD’s proactive approach in adapting workflows to provide high-quality services that meet residents’ expectations and align with the leadership’s vision for cohesive government integration.

He added: "This collaboration embodies our pledge to bolster institutional partnerships, advance best practices, and enhance public sector efficiency, ensuring greater alignment with community aspirations and Dubai’s sustainable development journey."