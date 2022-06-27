H.E. Yousef Al Ali: The UAE has planned to continue achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, and the onus is on us to ensure that we take the right steps to achieve this target as per the sustainability goals

H.E. Eng. Hessa Al Malek: Our initiatives for sustainable development have gone far beyond steps to ensure the progress of the maritime sector, and this award is a testament to our efforts

Dubai, UAE: In recognition of its exemplary contribution to preserving the marine environment, enabling the sustainable development of the local and regional vital sectors and achieving the IMO’s decarbonisation goals, the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure was recognised as “Sustainability Leader in Shipping” and as a “Decarbonization Champion in Power Sector” during the recently held Decarbonisation and Climate Action Awards (DACA Awards). This achievement consolidates the Ministry’s active role in ensuring the progress of the UAE’s maritime sector. It also affirms their efforts in realising the full potential of innovative solutions and new technologies to ensure sustainable industry operations.

In recent years, the Ministry has been at the forefront of enabling the UAE’s energy transition. Several path breaking initiatives have helped industry stakeholders adopt sustainable practices. In order to accelerate low-carbon hydrogen deployment, the Ministry announced its support to the Global Ports Hydrogen Coalition, the first global forum that brings industry professionals, port operators, decision-makers, and government officials on a common platform to discuss the adoption of hydrogen technologies and fuels. This was in line with the Ministry’s Hydrogen Leadership Roadmap, a comprehensive national blueprint to support the UAE’s net-zero ambition and establish the country as a competitive exporter of hydrogen.

Pioneering initiatives

H.E. Yousef Al Ali, Assistant Undersecretary for the Electricity, Water and Future Energy Sector, MOEI said: “Over the years, our primary objective has been to promote the maritime sector in the nation through top-notch innovative solutions, while keeping sustainability as our priority. The UAE has planned to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, and the onus is on us to ensure that we take the right steps towards achieving this target. In addition to being ranked 3rd globally in Bunker Supply Index as well as Transport Services Trade, and 5th as a Key Maritime Hub worldwide, our aim is to cement ourselves as leaders in sustainable practices in the maritime industry.Our initiatives for sustainable development have gone far beyond steps to produce and adopt lower-emission fuels, and this award is a testament to our efforts.”

H.E. Eng. Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs, MOEI said: “Last year, we launched the ‘Supporting our Blue Army’ initiative to improve the quality of life of our seafarers. The initiative aims to protect our seafarers’ rights with ship owners and operating companies, as well as help them overcome the challenges they faced as a result of the pandemic and its resulting travel restrictions. Additionally, in line with Cabinet resolution number (71) for 2021, regarding marine wrecks and violating ships in UAE waters or calling UAE ports, we have invested a lot of efforts into protecting the UAE’s waters and marine environment, and reducing marine wrecks that may cause incidents.”

“Another groundbreaking initiative we have launched is the ‘Sail Safely’ initiative, aimed at protecting the marine environment, enhancing maritime safety and security, as well as protecting people’s lives. The initiative includes an intensive training programme for captains of leisure and fishing boats to ensure that they adhere to the highest standards of operation in the sector, avoiding maritime accidents and protecting people’s lives,” Al Malek added.

A prominent member of the IMO Council

During the 2021 IMO elections, the UAE was re-elected to the Executive Council of the IMO under Category B for the third time in a row, receiving the highest number of votes within the category. As part of the Executive Council, the UAE plays an active role in developing strategies, policies, and agreements that enhance maritime safety standards, protect the marine environment, and enhance the efficiency of the sector across the globe.

During the 109th session of the IMO’s Legal Committee meetings, the UAE suggested several changes to the Organisation’s legal system in order to develop the global maritime industry, and promote its competitiveness. All of these suggestions were accepted by the IMO and will be implemented at the soonest.

