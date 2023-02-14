ABU DHABI: – His Excellency Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) and Chairman of the Exports Executive Committee of the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), met His Excellency Arnoldo Andre Tinoco, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Costa Rica, to discuss ways to strengthen relations between the UAE and Costa Rica in various fields.

The meeting was held as part of the World Government Summit, where the two sides emphasized the importance of collaboration on climate issues in light of the UAE playing the host of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in November.

H.E. Al Suwaidi stressed ADFD’s keenness to expand cooperation with Costa Rica in the development and economic sectors as he underscored the Fund’s role in supporting the developing countries in their effort to achieve their economic ambitions. He also highlighted the contributions of the Abu Dhabi Exports Office towards promoting the national economy and supporting the UAE’s export sector.

H. E. Tinoco expressed his gratitude to the UAE and ADFD for their efforts in supporting economic and development programs worldwide, thereby contributing to the growth of the economies of different countries and improving the quality of life for their communities. He also stated that Costa Rica was looking forward to strengthening its relationship with the UAE and exploring opportunities for development and investment through its partnership with the Fund, taking advantage of the competitive financing solutions offered by ADEX to support the national economy and achieve the common interests of both nations.

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD)

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) is a leading national entity for economic development aid owned by the Abu Dhabi government. Established in 1971, it aims to help emerging countries by providing concessionary loans to finance sustainable development projects as well as administer long-term investments and direct contributions. In addition to managing development grants offered by the Abu Dhabi government, ADFD has adopted a policy of supporting the national economy and financing UAE private-sector investments. Since its inception, ADFD has marked developmental milestones in 103 developing countries. Spanning the last 50 years, the Fund's development projects and investments, valued at AED150 billion, have helped the international community achieve sustainable economic growth, as well as drive the implementation of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).