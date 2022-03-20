A collective work created by Mohammad Abualhuda, Raghad Al Ali, and Mohamed Rowaizak (MRM).

Dubai, UAE: The 10th edition of Sikka Art and Design Festival launched by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) on 15 March and taking place until 24 March is hosting an inspiring artwork bearing a lofty humanitarian message, with the participation of the Erada Center for Treatment and Rehab in Dubai (Erada Center) as part of the centre’s ongoing efforts to introduce People of Will through various innovative means.

Containment

The artwork, ‘Containment,’ highlights the importance of including People of Will, those who are recovering from addiction to psychotropic substances. The three walls of this work represent the three most important elements of the recovery process: People of Will, family, and society. The walls are designed with various sensory materials and patterns.

Meditation Journey

Inspired by the addiction recovery process, ‘Containment’ is a journey on the road to recovery, where the walls are separated by various sensory elements: materials and inscriptions emerge from them in tactile harmony until they become an extension of the human being inside. The artwork consists of mechanical ribs in the form of engraved scalloped walls, through which we see the first ray of hope, free from the clutches of fear and doubt. The sculpture highlights Erada Center's efforts, where each word inscribed into the haptic walls carries within it profound layers of healing, hope and a sense of containment, carefully curated by the healers of the centre.

Teamwork

‘Containment’ is a collective work designed by MRM: Mohammad Abualhuda (Palestine), Raghad Al Ali (Palestine), and Mohamed Rowaizak (Egypt). MRM is a collaborative group of interdisciplinary designers exploring crossovers between craft and technology through an understanding of contextual and material influence. MRM adopts a versatility of materials and digital technologies in deploying novel design solutions at multiple scales and disciplines.

Inclusion

Erada Center for Treatment and Rehab in Dubai is a governmental institution established by HH Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President & Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to provide therapeutic & rehabilitation services as well as community awareness & integrating People of Will into society and restoring hope among them and their families.

Under the theme 'Celebrating Art, Celebrating Growth,' Sikka Art and Design Festival will continue until 24 March in Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood. It is a key #DubaiDestination for cultural tourism, where the neighbourhood welcomes its visitors to wander its alleyways and explore its impressive exhibitions and events.

