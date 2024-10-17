Dubai: The Ministry of Justice (MOJ) and the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) have reinforced their collaboration on the electronic linkage related to "Tax Dispute System" as part of their endeavor to provide integrated electronic services. The process will encompass everything from the submission of tax disputes to referrals to the relevant committees and the exchange of information. Ultimately, this collaboration will facilitate the issuance of decisions by the committees regarding tax disputes, in accordance with the applicable legislation in the country.

His Excellency Engineer Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Hammadi stated the UAE's tax system is renowned for its balanced and fair approach adhering to the best international standards. The strategic partnership with the FTA reinforces the Ministry of Justice's commitment to supporting the business community in complying with tax laws. It is in line with the broader development of the judicial ecosystem that underpins the national economy.

His Excellency Khaled Ali Al Bustani, the Director General of the Federal Tax Authority, said: “Strengthening cooperation with the Ministry of Justice reflects the excellent relations between the two sides as part of FTA's strategy to enhance its strategic partnerships with entities and organisations in both the public and private sectors that contribute to the sustainable development of the tax system.”

Through this collaboration, the Ministry of Justice and the Federal Tax Authority aim to achieve several strategic objectives, including electronic linkage between the two parties' systems to exchange data through application programming interfaces, defining the main roles and tasks of each party to maintain business continuity and provide high quality services. It also maintains and updates accurate, integrated data, facilitates data exchange between the two parties, achieves integration of records, and streamlines and expedites tax-related processes.

Both parties emphasised that this collaboration aligns with their institutional and strategic needs to enhance their institutional capacity and enhance customer satisfaction. The parties also highlighted the importance of supporting initiatives and programs that align with their strategic objectives.