The delegation praised DEWA’s clean energy efforts

Dubai, UAE: The Research and Development (R&D) Centre of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park welcomed 34 chemical engineering students and four faculty members from Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi. The delegation was led by Lourdes Vega, a professor in the Chemical and Petroleum Engineering Department and Director of the Research and Innovation Centre on CO2 and Hydrogen (RICH) at Khalifa University.

R&D Centre officials briefed the delegation on the technologies used in the project, which was implemented by DEWA. This is the first project of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa, with the capacity to produce about 20 kilogrammes of green hydrogen per hour through water electrolysis powered by clean energy from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

Praise

The professors and students praised DEWA’s clean energy efforts, specifically commending the Green Hydrogen project, which they noted provided an opportunity for students to link theory to practice.

“The visit to the DEWA Green Hydrogen plant, where students learned about the R&D activities the company is undertaking in this field, was one of the best experiences our students have had this semester and probably one of the highlights of their learning journey. The students were delighted to see how what they learn in the classroom is implemented in real life and the implications of that. This is the third time DEWA has opened its doors to chemical engineering undergraduates from Khalifa University as part of their learning in a course on hydrogen, and it is one of the most anticipated moments of the course. Khalifa University truly appreciates the efforts and generosity of DEWA and its team in bringing our students closer to the industrial world, while also demonstrating how the UAE is advancing in implementing sustainable energy solutions,” said Prof Vega.

An inspiration to researchers

"I am grateful for the opportunity to visit DEWA’s Research and Development Centre and tour their Green Hydrogen pilot plant. DEWA’s pioneering efforts in the clean energy sector, particularly through the innovative use of solar energy to power hydrogen production for mobility and electricity generation, are truly impressive. As a PhD candidate focused on applying nanomaterials to enhance hydrogen production via water splitting, this visit provided invaluable insights. Observing the PEM electrolyser plant in action and gaining a deeper understanding of DEWA’s operational practices has enriched my perspective. DEWA’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions is both inspiring and motivating, and I look forward to applying the knowledge gained here to make meaningful contributions to the field of clean energy," said Mariam Alqubati, a PhD candidate in the Chemical Engineering Programme at Khalifa University.

Linking theory to practical applications

“Our visit to DEWA’s R&D centre was truly inspiring. The team guided us on a tour of the Green Hydrogen project, where solar energy is harnessed to produce green hydrogen. This experience was a wonderful opportunity to connect our studies to practical, real-life applications. I would like to thank the DEWA team for giving us this chance to learn about such innovative technology,” said Shamma Arif Alrashdi, a chemical engineering student at Khalifa University.

Pushing the boundaries

“We had an amazing experience touring DEWA's R&D centre and electrolyser pilot plant. The team were very welcoming and enthusiastic about sharing their passion for clean energy with us. It was a new experience for us all to see their state-of-the-art technology and understand how they are pushing the boundaries in sustainable energy solutions. The staff were knowledgeable and answered all our questions after a well-rehearsed introductory lecture on hydrogen production and operations, making the tour both informative and engaging,” said Khalid Adam, a chemical engineering student at Khalifa University.

Accommodating future applications

The Green Hydrogen project has been designed to accommodate future applications and testing platforms for various uses of hydrogen, including energy production and mobility. The project supports DEWA’s efforts to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the Emirate’s energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.