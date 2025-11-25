88% of CEOs are confident in their company’s growth prospects over the next

84% of CEOs feel ready to deploy AI responsibly, well above the global benchmark

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: CEOs in Saudi Arabia are entering 2026 high levels of confidence according to the KPMG CEO Outlook 2025, highlighting how Vision 2030 reforms, regulatory stability, and rapid digital transformation continue to strengthen business sentiment across the Kingdom. Despite a challenging global environment marked by economic uncertainty and geopolitical pressures, business leaders in Saudi Arabia remain strongly optimistic about growth, innovation, and long-term competitiveness.

The findings reveal that 88% of CEOs in Saudi Arabia are confident in their company’s growth prospects over the next three years, surpassing the global average. This optimism is underpinned by the Kingdom’s progress in economic diversification, advancements in technology and infrastructure, and accelerated investment in new industries that are reshaping the national economy. With pro-growth policies, strengthened governance, and expanding capital flows, CEOs report a business environment that increasingly supports innovation, resilience, and sustainable expansion.

Saudi Arabia’s leadership in artificial intelligence continues to stand out on the global stage. The report shows that 84% of CEOs feel ready to deploy AI responsibly, well above the global benchmark. This readiness is supported by the maturity of Saudi Arabia’s data governance ecosystem, including national initiatives led by SDAIA and programs such as HUMAIN, which are translating the country’s AI ambitions into clear capabilities, ethical frameworks, and measurable impact. Expectations of returns on AI investment also exceed global averages, reflecting the Kingdom’s shift from early adoption to long-term innovation leadership.

Commenting on the results, Dr. Abdullah Al Fozan, CEO of KPMG Middle East, said: “CEOs continue to demonstrate optimism anchored in action. Vision 2030 is reshaping the Kingdom’s economic landscape, and business leaders are responding with strong investments in technology, governance, and talent. Their commitment to responsible innovation—especially in AI—reflects a balance between ambition and accountability. The findings confirm that Saudi Arabia is moving from navigating global uncertainty to defining the standards for future-ready growth.”

Investing in people remains central to the Kingdom’s growth trajectory. CEOs in Saudi Arabia anticipate expanding their workforce in the coming years, driven by the creation of new technology-enabled roles and a national commitment to developing future-ready talent. Reskilling and workforce development have become priority areas as organizations align with Vision 2030’s Human Capability Development Program, ensuring that AI-driven transformation enhances productivity, inclusion, and economic opportunity for Saudi nationals.

The findings also highlight strong momentum on sustainability. Seventy-six percent of CEOs report that ESG objectives are now fully integrated into their corporate strategies, significantly above global levels. This aligns with national initiatives such as the Saudi Green Initiative and the broader shift toward renewable energy, efficiency, and circular carbon economy models. Business leaders increasingly view sustainability as essential to long-term value creation, investor trust, and global competitiveness.

The KPMG CEO Outlook 2025 reinforces Saudi Arabia’s position as a market defined by clarity of purpose and consistent delivery. With strong alignment between national strategy and corporate ambition, business leaders in the Kingdom are setting a model for sustainable, inclusive, and future-focused economic progress on the global stage.