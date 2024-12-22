Abu Dhabi: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, and organise community events and initiatives related to physical fitness and sports.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Ebrahim Obaid Ebrahim Alzaabi, Assistant Governor of Monetary Policy and Financial Stability at the CBUAE, and H.E. Aref Hamad Al-Awani, Secretary-General at ADSC, in the presence of senior officials from both parties.

As part of the MoU, the CBUAE and ADSC will enhance their joint relationship by establishing a framework for organising community initiatives related to physical fitness and sports and designing sports programmes that support their strategic goals. The two parties will also participate in awareness activities and conduct knowledge exchange workshops to achieve common goals.

H.E. Ebrahim Obaid Ebrahim Alzaabi, Assistant Governor of Monetary Policy and Financial Stability at the CBUAE said: “Our partnership with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council is key to achieving our goals in community engagement, social responsibility, and sustainable development by supporting a healthy and active lifestyle, and creating an environment that encourages sports activities and promotes health values among community members. We are keen to enhance cooperation with government entities and national institutions, and we look forward to a strong and fruitful partnership with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, further contributing to UAE’s future aspirations."

H.E. Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary at ADSC, said: “We are pleased to sign the MoU with the Central Bank of the UAE, which represents an important step towards enhancing joint cooperation in community initiatives and sports programmes. This partnership embodies our firm commitment to developing an integrated sports community that supports a healthy lifestyle, enhancing the community’s quality of life index. “We are confident that this partnership will have a positive and tangible impact on the level of community and sports development in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.”