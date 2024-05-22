Manama, Bahrain: - Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the BD 35 million monthly issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 198%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 182 days, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 26th May 2024 and the maturity date is 24th November 2024.

The weighted average rate of interest is 6.01% compared to 5.99% of the previous issue on 5th May 2024.

The approximate average price for the issue was 97.053%, with the lowest accepted price being 97.036%.

This is issue No. 2018 (ISIN BH0009594Y38) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.

