Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain:– The Central Bank of Bahrain announces the offering of uncut banknote sheets for the denomination of Bahraini Dinar 1 and Bahraini Dinar ½ for sale. Each uncut sheet of BD1 denomination consists of 45 banknotes, and the BD½ denomination consists of 40 banknotes.

The uncut sheets can be purchased from the Currency Issue Directorate at the Central Bank of Bahrain, located in the Diplomatic Area effective Wednesday, 20 March 2024, by booking an appointment through the official website www.cbb.gov.bh. The price per sheet is 55 Bahraini Dinars for the BD1 denomination and 30 Bahraini Dinars for the BD½ denomination.

