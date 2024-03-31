UAE, Dubai – Pakistani businessman Ahmed Ali Riaz Malik announced his donation of AED 1 million in support of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honor mothers by establishing a AED 1 billion endowment fund that will support the education of millions around the world.

The campaign, launched under the umbrella of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, reflects the UAE’s approach to humanitarian work, extending a helping hand to the most vulnerable populations around the world.

A message of love

Ahmed Ali Riaz Malik said: “I am proud to be part of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, which sends a message of love and solidarity from the UAE to the world. We pray that this donation would contribute to realizing the ambitious goals of the campaign, which aims to empower underprivileged individuals through education and skill building.”

“We are grateful for MBRGI for giving us the opportunity to honour our mothers during this Ramadan campaign, while being part of an effort that promises a better future for the next generation,” he added.

A step ahead

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign is a step ahead that builds upon the success of charity and humanitarian campaigns launched during Ramadan in previous years, addressing the priorities and pressing needs of communities around the world.

Additionally, the campaign promotes the values of honouring parents, kindness, compassion and solidarity, while cementing the UAE’s leading humanitarian role by establishing a sustainable endowment that offers education and empowerment.

In partnership with humanitarian organisations, proceeds of the endowment fund will be directed to support the education and training of millions around the world, by offering them the tools and skills necessary to lead an independent, stable life.

Donation channels

The Mothers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Mothersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (AE790340003708472909201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Mother” to the following numbers (1034, 1035, 1036, 1038) for Etisalat by e& users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).

